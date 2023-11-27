News & Insights

Origin Energy flags power outage for vessel in LNG terminal at Curtis Island

November 27, 2023 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest energy retailer Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Tuesday that a loaded LNG vessel docked at its local Pacific LNG facility on Curtis Island has lost power and was unable to leave the terminal.

Origin, which is in the middle of a $10.6 billion buyout, said two cargoes have already been deferred out of the fiscal 2024 schedule and that no other cargoes can be loaded until the situation has been resolved.

The power producer that serves as the upstream operator of the Australia Pacific LNG facility expects more LNG cargoes to be deferred due to the outage.

The LNG facility generally loads a vessel for export in about every three days, Origin said, adding that the total numbers of cargo deliveries which might be deferred will depend on when the situation resolves.

