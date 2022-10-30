Origin Energy first-quarter Australia Pacific LNG revenue jumps 19%

Australian power and gas retailer Origin Energy reported an 18.8% rise in first-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project on Monday, helped by surging prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil.

The country's No.2 power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, came in at A$581 million ($372.07 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from A$489 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.5615 Australian dollars)

