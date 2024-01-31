Origin Energy finance chief Lawrie Tremaine to retire

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Lawrie Tremaine would retire at the end of July this year.

The power retailer said it has started looking for a successor.

Origin shareholders had rejected a $10.6 billion takeover bid by a consortium led by Brookfield about two months ago.

Tremaine had joined Origin as CFO in mid-2017, having previously worked at Woodside Petroleum and Alcoa, and played an important role in leading the company towards its energy transition.

