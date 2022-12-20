Origin Energy extends exclusivity on $12.3 bln buyout bid from Brookfield consortium

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australia's power producer Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX said on Wednesday it has extended the exclusivity period on the A$18.4 billion ($12.29 billion) buyout offer from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management to Jan. 16, 2023.

($1 = 1.4975 Australian dollars)

