Origin Energy Extends Eraring Station Operations

May 22, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Origin Energy Limited (AU:ORG) has released an update.

Origin Energy Limited has reached an agreement with the New South Wales Government to postpone the closure of Eraring Power Station until August 2027, ensuring energy supply stability during the state’s transition to renewable energy. The deal, which includes potential compensation for Origin and profit-sharing with the government, aligns with the company’s 2030 emissions reduction goals and its net zero ambition by 2050. CEO Frank Calabria emphasized the extension’s role in providing reliability and certainty to employees, suppliers, and the local community during the transition.

