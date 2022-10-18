Origin Energy expects higher earnings from energy markets unit in fiscal 2023

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX on Wednesday forecast an increase in underlying earnings for its energy markets business in fiscal 2023, helped by higher natural gas prices.

Australia's no.2 power producer expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for its energy markets division between A$500 million ($315.65 million) and A$650 million in fiscal 2023, compared with A$365 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5840 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

