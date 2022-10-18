Origin Energy expects higher earnings from energy markets unit in fiscal 2023

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published

Origin Energy Ltd on Wednesday forecast an increase in underlying earnings for its energy markets business in fiscal 2023, helped by higher natural gas prices.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX on Wednesday forecast an increase in underlying earnings for its energy markets business in fiscal 2023, helped by higher natural gas prices.

Australia's no.2 power producer expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for its energy markets division between A$500 million ($315.65 million) and A$650 million in fiscal 2023, compared with A$365 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5840 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More