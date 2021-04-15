Origin Energy cuts annual profit forecast for energy markets division

April 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy ORG.AX on Friday cut its annual profit guidance for its energy markets division, with an arbitration award related to contract price review for gas bought from Beach Energy BPT.AX set to increase its supply cost.

The company lowered its energy markets underlying EBITDA guidance for 2021 to a range of A$940 million-A$1.02 billion ($728.31 million-$790.30 million) from A$1 billion-A$1.30 billion.

The arbitration outcome is expected to result in an increase of A$30 million-A$40 million in supply cost for 2021, rising further to A$60 million-A$80 million next year, Origin Energy said.

($1 = 1.2907 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

