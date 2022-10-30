Origin Energy Australia-Pacific LNG project revenue jumps on surging oil prices

Adds details, CEO quote

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian power and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX reported an 18.8% rise in first-quarter revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project on Monday, benefiting from higher realised oil prices.

The company has benefited from a tightening global LNG and oil market with restocking activities ahead of winter, assuring demand amid Russia choking gas flows to Europe.

"This quarterly performance was particularly strong given the impact of wet weather and planned downstream maintenance," Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said.

The country's No.2 power producer said revenue from APLNG, a joint venture with ConocoPhillips COP.N and Sinopec 600028.SS, came in at A$581 million ($372.07 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, from A$489 million a year ago. Origin currently owns 27.5% stake in the project.

Average realised price for LNG in the quarter was $14.04 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu), up from $9.09 per mmBtu a year earlier.

Sales for Origin's share of the APLNG project, located in Queensland, fell nearly 30% to 44.2 petajoules, due to maintenance shutdown.

Earlier this month, Origin forecast a sharp increase in underlying earnings from its energy markets business in fiscal 2023, helped by higher natural gas prices.

($1 = 1.5615 Australian dollars)

