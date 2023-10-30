Origin Energy : September Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Decreases

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the September quarter was 15 percent lower when compared with the same quarter last year, due to a combination of lower realized oil prices, and lower short-term domestic contract volumes and prices.

September quarter production was steady on the June quarter and 4 percent higher compared with the prior year, driven by increased number of wells online and effective well optimization activity.

Australia Pacific LNG is expected to fully utilize carry forward tax losses and commence paying tax in late fiscal year 2024.

Electricity sales volumes decreased 6 percent from the September 2022 quarter as milder weather, increased energy efficiency and strong solar uptake reduced demand.

Natural gas sales volumes fell by 21 percent compared with the September 2022 quarter on milder weather, lower short-term sales and a 22 percent decline in gas to generation.

