Origin Energy : March Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Increases

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the March quarter was 7% higher than last year.

But Australia Pacific LNG production was 165.0 PJ, down 3% from the prior year.

Electricity sales volumes rose 2 per cent on the March 2022 quarter, and 8 per cent on the prior quarter reflecting higher retail demand.

Gas sales volumes declined 11 per cent compared to the March 2022 quarter, driven primarily by a reduction in gas sales to generation and a reduction in business volumes.

Origin said it will complete the migration of electricity and gas customers to the Kraken platform within the next few days.

