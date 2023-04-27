News & Insights

Markets

Origin Energy : March Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Increases

April 27, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the March quarter was 7% higher than last year.

But Australia Pacific LNG production was 165.0 PJ, down 3% from the prior year.

Electricity sales volumes rose 2 per cent on the March 2022 quarter, and 8 per cent on the prior quarter reflecting higher retail demand.

Gas sales volumes declined 11 per cent compared to the March 2022 quarter, driven primarily by a reduction in gas sales to generation and a reduction in business volumes.

Origin said it will complete the migration of electricity and gas customers to the Kraken platform within the next few days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.