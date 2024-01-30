News & Insights

Origin Energy : December Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Down 25%

January 30, 2024 — 08:53 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported that Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the December quarter was 25 percent lower than the prior year, at A$2.380 billion.

Quarterly Australia Pacific LNG production was 167.4 PJ up 1 per cent from the prior year.

Electricity sales volumes increased 6 per cent from the December 2022 quarter, primarily reflecting increased demand driven by warmer weather and higher customer numbers.

Gas sales volumes declined 5 percent compared with the December 2022 quarter mainly due to warmer weather and lower short-term trading sales, partly offset by an increase in gas used for power generation.

