Origin Energy : March Quarter Australia Pacific LNG Revenue Increases

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) said that Australia Pacific LNG revenue for the March quarter increased 15 percent on the prior corresponding period, and financial year to date revenue increased 104 percent, driven by higher spot LNG prices and realized oil prices.

March quarter production down 4 per cent from prior quarter, primarily due to the wet weather impact and two fewer days in the quarter.

Electricity sales volume for the quarter increased 7 per cent on March 2021 quarter.

Gas sales volumes increased 2 per cent on March 2021 quarter.

