News & Insights

Stocks

Origin Bancorp Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 28, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Origin Bancorp ( (OBK) ) just unveiled an update.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Cecil Jones, a seasoned certified public accountant with over 30 years of experience, to its Board of Directors. Known for his expertise in financial audits and SEC filings, Jones will bring his extensive knowledge of the banking industry to Origin. This strategic addition to the board is expected to enhance Origin’s commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders and strengthening its position in the financial market.

For an in-depth examination of OBK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.