Origin Bancorp Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Origin Bancorp, Inc. has appointed Cecil Jones, a seasoned certified public accountant with over 30 years of experience, to its Board of Directors. Known for his expertise in financial audits and SEC filings, Jones will bring his extensive knowledge of the banking industry to Origin. This strategic addition to the board is expected to enhance Origin’s commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders and strengthening its position in the financial market.

