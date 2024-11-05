Origin Bancorp price target lowered to $38 from $41 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered the firm’s price target on Origin Bancorp (OBK) to $38 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s core pre-provision net revenue beat on stronger Fees and Operating Expense, though this was partially offset by lower net interest income, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Origin Bancorp also saw flat loan balances and disappointing net interest margin, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OBK:
- Origin Bancorp Strengthens Board with New Appointment
- Origin Bancorp price target raised to $38 from $37 at Stephens
- Origin Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 60c, consensus 64c
- Is OBK a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Origin Bancorp Q3 2024 Financial Results Announcement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.