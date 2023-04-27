Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Origin Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBNK is 0.12%, a decrease of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.28% to 18,230K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is 39.27. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 27.79% from its latest reported closing price of 30.73.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is 445MM, an increase of 36.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,411K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,193K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 2.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 972K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 5.66% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 930K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 5.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 903K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 27.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 22.34% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 805K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Origin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas.

