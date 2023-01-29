Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Origin Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $36.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.63%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.86% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is $49.37. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.86% from its latest reported closing price of $36.88.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is $445MM, an increase of 44.64%. The projected annual EPS is $4.68, an increase of 41.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OBNK is 0.1230%, a decrease of 1.7950%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 16,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,193,180 shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 912,699 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,202 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 10.37% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 818,696 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823,296 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 806,749 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810,049 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 4.87% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 685,000 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Origin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas.

