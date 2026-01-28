Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Origin Bancorp (OBK) reported revenue of $103.43 million, up 32.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.45 million, representing a surprise of +2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 60.7% versus 60.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 60.7% versus 60.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (NIM) - FTE : 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $9.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.22 billion.

: $9.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.22 billion. Total nonperforming LHFI : $81.18 million versus $89.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $81.18 million versus $89.91 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $81.88 million compared to the $90.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $81.88 million compared to the $90.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total Noninterest Income : $16.74 million versus $15.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $16.74 million versus $15.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $86.69 million versus $84.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Origin Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

