Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OBNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.38, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $46.38, representing a -2.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.58 and a 85% increase over the 52 week low of $25.07.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.14. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 176.45%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the obnk Dividend History page.

