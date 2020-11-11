Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $25, representing a -34.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.14 and a 56.45% increase over the 52 week low of $15.98.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.95%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OBNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.