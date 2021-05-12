Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.1, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $44.1, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.01 and a 175.97% increase over the 52 week low of $15.98.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 106.45%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OBNK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

