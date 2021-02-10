Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $32.94, representing a -9.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.39 and a 106.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.98.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.97%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OBNK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OBNK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OBNK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYJ with an increase of 37.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OBNK at 0.7%.

