Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OBNK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OBNK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.79, the dividend yield is 1.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OBNK was $24.79, representing a -35% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.14 and a 55.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.98.

OBNK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OBNK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports OBNK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.36%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

