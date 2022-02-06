Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Origin Bancorp's shares on or after the 11th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Origin Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $44.13. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Origin Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Origin Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NasdaqGS:OBNK Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Origin Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 58% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Origin Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Origin Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Origin Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Origin Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Origin Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Origin Bancorp you should know about.

