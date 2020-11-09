Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Origin Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Origin Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $22.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Origin Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Origin Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 75% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Origin Bancorp? Companies like Origin Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Origin Bancorp more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Origin Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

