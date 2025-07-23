Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Continued Focus on Optimize Origin Initiatives

Stocks
Origin Bancorp reported Q2 2025 net income of $14.6 million, highlighting efficiency initiatives and strategic financial management efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Origin Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted EPS, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, down from $22.4 million, or $0.71 EPS, in the previous quarter. The decline in earnings was attributed to an overall decrease in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and a significant loss on the sale of investment securities due to a bond portfolio optimization strategy aimed at driving long-term yield improvements. Despite the dip in profits, net interest income increased by 4.7% to $82.1 million, reaching its highest level in nine quarters. The company's Optimize Origin initiative is focused on enhancing financial performance and efficiency through strategies such as branch consolidation and capital optimization. Looking ahead, CEO Drake Mills expressed confidence in Origin’s positioning within dynamic growth markets and its ability to provide value to customers and shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Origin Bancorp achieved a net interest income of $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the previous quarter, indicating effective growth in interest-earning assets.
  • The company's book value per common share increased by 2.3% from the previous quarter, reflecting improved company valuation.
  • Origin Bancorp's net interest margin expanded by 17 basis points to 3.61%, indicating enhanced profitability from its lending activities.
  • As part of their Optimize Origin initiative, the company anticipates an annual earnings improvement of approximately $34.2 million on a pre-tax pre-provision basis, showcasing a strategic focus on driving efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decrease in net income to $14.6 million from $22.4 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in profitability.
  • Noninterest income dropped drastically by 91.2% to $1.4 million, primarily due to a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, which raises concerns about revenue stability.
  • Total deposits decreased by $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to the prior quarter, potentially indicating issues with customer retention or market competitiveness.

FAQ

What were Origin Bancorp's net income figures for Q2 2025?

Origin Bancorp reported a net income of $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How does the latest EPS compare to the previous quarter?

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to $0.47 from $0.71 in the prior quarter.

What improvements are being implemented in the Optimize Origin initiative?

Optimize Origin focuses on productivity, balance sheet optimization, and employee engagement to enhance financial performance.

What were the key highlights regarding loans for Origin Bancorp?

Total loans held for investment amounted to $7.68 billion, a 1.3% increase from the previous quarter.

When is the upcoming conference call for discussing the Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


RUSTON, La., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)

(1)

earnings were $21.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $32.0 million for the linked quarter.



“During the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on


Optimize Origin


, our plan to deliver elite level financial performance for Origin and our shareholders,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Throughout the first half of the year, we have created efficiencies within our branch network, improved the overall profitability of our commercial banking team, restructured our mortgage business, and taken multiple actions to optimize our balance sheet. As we head into the back half of 2025, we are well-positioned in the nation’s most dynamic growth markets; and I have full confidence that our employees will continue delivering exceptional value to our customers, communities, and shareholders.”




(1)

PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Optimize Origin





  • In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.


  • Built on three primary pillars:


    • Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency


    • Balance Sheet Optimization


    • Culture & Employee Engagement




  • Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.


  • Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.


  • We believe the actions we have taken will drive earnings improvement of approximately $34.2 million annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis - an increase of approximately $10.8 million since the last quarterly update, due to additional benefits from increasing our Argent Financial ownership and further securities portfolio optimization.






Financial Highlights




  • Net interest income was $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous nine quarters.


  • Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 17 basis points to 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an eight-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a five-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.


  • As part of our bond portfolio optimization strategy, we sold available-for-sale investment securities with a book value of $215.8 million and realized a loss of $14.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This transaction, net of the increase in interest income, negatively impacted diluted EPS by $0.35, but contributed approximately two basis points to our NIM-FTE for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points.


  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.11 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $71.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2025.


  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 136,399 shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.84 per share. Also, in July 2025, our board of directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years, replacing the existing plan which expires this month.


  • Book value per common share was $38.62 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.85, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.39, or 9.6%, compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share

    (1)

    was $33.33 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.90, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.56, or 12.0%, compared to June 30, 2024.


  • As part of our

    Optimize Origin

    initiatives, we purchased additional shares of Argent Financial on July 1, 2025, which allowed us to reach the 20% ownership threshold. This will change our accounting methodology on this investment to the equity method, which will result in an increase in noninterest income.




(1)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025




Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $82.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.1 million increase in interest income earned on LHFI and decreases of $1.6 million and $1.1 million in interest expense paid on interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debentures, respectively, partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on interest-earning balances due from banks and a $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings.



The increase in average LHFI principal balances and the impact of one more calendar day during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, resulted in interest income increases of $3.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in average LHFI principal balances was primarily driven by increases of $191.1 million and $64.1 million in MW LOC and commercial and industrial loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $77.1 million in total average real estate loan balances.



The $1.6 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was mainly due to a $232.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits balance, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Due primarily to the seasonality of the deposits, interest-bearing public fund average deposit balances decreased $163.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.



The $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures was primarily driven by the redemption of $70.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our

Optimize Origin

initiatives.



The $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on average interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by a $267.4 million decrease in average interest-earning balances due from banks.



The $97.8 million increase in average FHLB advances and other borrowings balance contributed $664,000 to the total $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The remaining increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average rate paid on FHLB advances and other borrowings rising to 4.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The average short-term FHLB balances were $98.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, marking the first rate reduction since early 2020. Subsequently, it implemented two additional reductions, with the current federal funds target range set to 4.25% to 4.50% on December 18, 2024. In total, the federal funds target range has decreased 100 basis points from its recent cycle high.



Our NIM-FTE was 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing 17- and 44-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 5.87%, an increase of eight basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 17 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 3.25%, representing a decrease of five- and 73-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Additionally, total loans represented 83.6% of average interest-earning assets during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 80.8% during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, providing a favorable shift in the asset mix that contributed to the margin improvement.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we executed a bond portfolio optimization strategy aimed at enhancing long-term yields and improving overall portfolio performance. This strategy involved selling lower-yielding available-for-sale investment securities and using the proceeds to purchase higher-yielding available-for-sale investment securities. As a result, we replaced securities with a total book value of $215.8 million and a weighted average yield of 2.60% with new securities totaling $201.8 million with a weighted average yield of 5.23%, realizing a loss of $14.4 million. The weighted average duration of the securities portfolio increased to 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025. As part of the strategy, we also entered into interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges on seven of these purchased securities with a total book value of $41.3 million, to help reduce potential volatility in the fair value of these securities due to changes in market rates. While this transaction resulted in a $0.35 negative impact to diluted EPS during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to the realized loss net of the increase in interest income, we believe the trade-off in yield represents an attractive opportunity. This transaction is expected to generate an estimated annual increase in net interest income of $5.6 million, with an estimated earn-back period of 2.6 years and an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points. We will continue to evaluate and identify any additional opportunities that may present themselves to maximize our return on our securities portfolio.




Credit Quality



The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended


Change


% Change

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


June 30,




2024


Linked




Quarter


Linked




Quarter

Past due LHFI

(1)
$
67,626


$
72,774


$
66,276


$
(5,148
)

7.1
%

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing

12,495



42,587



17,080



(30,092
)

70.7

Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”)

92,426



92,011



100,865



415


0.5

Classified loans

127,637



127,676



118,254



(39
)




Total nonperforming LHFI

85,315



81,368



75,812



3,947


4.9

Provision for credit losses

2,862



3,444



5,231



(582
)

16.9

Net charge-offs

2,300



2,728



2,946



(428
)

15.7


Credit quality ratios

(2)

:









ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

108.33
%


113.08
%


133.05
%

(4.75) %

N/A

ALCL to total LHFI

1.20



1.21



1.27



(0.01
)

N/A

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted

(3)

1.29



1.28



1.34



0.01


N/A

Classified loans to total LHFI

1.66



1.68



1.49



(0.02
)

N/A

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

1.11



1.07



0.95



0.04


N/A

Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)

0.12



0.15



0.15



(0.03
)

N/A


___________________________
N/A = Not applicable.


(1)
Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.


(2)
Please see the

Loan Data

schedule at the back of this document for additional information.


(3)
The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.




Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing decreased $30.1 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by three loan relationships totaling $10.7 million that were paid off in the current quarter. Also contributing to the decrease in loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were three loan relationships that are now over 90 days past due and nonperforming totaling $10.6 million and two loan relationships that are now no longer past due totaling $3.0 million.



Nonperforming LHFI increased $3.9 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, evidenced by an increase in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 1.11% compared to 1.07% for the linked quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by four relationships totaling $12.9 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was partially offset by $3.6 million in payments from two relationships and further reduced by total charge-offs of $2.9 million.



Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $2.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes a $2.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $3.7 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs decreased $428,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to total charge-offs of $4.8 million in the linked quarter, consisting primarily of two commercial and industrial loan relationships with charge-offs totaling $2.6 million, with no comparably sized charge-offs during the current quarter.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $1.4 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 91.2%, from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net, and a $1.3 million decrease in insurance commission and fee income, respectively, in the current quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $902,000 in swap fee income.



The loss on sales of securities, net, during the current quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy discussed above.



The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter with no comparable increase in the current quarter.



The increase in swap fee income was due to both an attractive interest rate environment which is increasingly conducive to facilitating back-to-back swaps for our customers and an increased focus on the marketing of customer swaps as part of

Optimize Origin

.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $62.0 million, a decrease of $85,000, or 0.1% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment, net, that was partially offset by increases of $549,000 and $475,000 in salaries and employee benefit expense and data processing expense, respectively.



The $1.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment, net was primarily due to cost incurred in the linked quarter in connection with the closure of banking centers as a part of

Optimize Origin

.



The $549,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to the adjustment of the incentive compensation accrual which drove the salaries and employee benefit expense lower during the linked quarter.



The $475,000 increase in data processing expense was primarily due to higher loan workflow software costs during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.




Financial Condition




Loans




  • Total LHFI at June 30, 2025, were $7.68 billion, an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, from $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $274.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to June 30, 2024.


  • The primary drivers of the increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were increases in MW LOC, multi-family real estate and owner occupied commercial real estate of $170.6 million, $40.1 million and $34.8 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $144.9 million and $10.9 million in construction/land/land development loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively.




Securities




  • Total securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.14 billion, a decrease of $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2024.


  • The decrease in securities was primarily due to maturities of short-term investments and net sales of available for sale securities during the current quarter.


  • In connection with

    Optimize Origin

    , we made a strategic decision to replace lower yielding available-for-sale securities with a total book value of $215.8 million with higher-yielding securities totaling $201.8 million. Additional details about this transaction is disclosed above in the

    Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

    section of this release.


  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $73.6 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $16.9 million, or 18.6%, from the linked quarter.


  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025.




Deposits




  • Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $8.12 billion, a decrease of $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $387.8 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2024. Seasonality in our public fund deposits drove $99.7 million of the current quarter decline when compared to March 31, 2025.


  • The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $159.0 million, $57.3 million and $47.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $92.6 million in money market deposits.


  • At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%. At June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21.9%.




Borrowings




  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2025, were $127.8 million, an increase of $115.4 million from $12.5 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $87.1 million compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $115.0 million used primarily to meet current liquidity needs.


  • Average FHLB advances were $104.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $98.3 million from $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and an increase of $68.8 million from June 30, 2024.




Conference Call



Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 05905 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at

www.origin.bank

under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting

https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ2

.



If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at

www.origin.bank

, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.




About Origin



Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit

www.origin.bank

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.



Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.



This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.




Contact:



Investor Relations


Chris Reigelman


318-497-3177



chris@origin.bank



Media Contact


Ryan Kilpatrick


318-232-7472



rkilpatrick@origin.bank





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Selected Quarterly Financial Data


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024












Income statement and share amounts
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net interest income
$
82,136


$
78,459


$
78,349


$
74,804


$
73,890

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,862



3,444



(5,398
)


4,603



5,231

Noninterest income (loss)

1,368



15,602



(330
)


15,989



22,465

Noninterest expense

61,983



62,068



65,422



62,521



64,388

Income before income tax expense

18,659



28,549



17,995



23,669



26,736

Income tax expense

4,012



6,138



3,725



5,068



5,747

Net income
$
14,647


$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989

PTPP earnings

(1)
$
21,521


$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967

Basic earnings per common share

0.47



0.72



0.46



0.60



0.68

Diluted earnings per common share

0.47



0.71



0.46



0.60



0.67

Dividends declared per common share

0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,192,622



31,205,752



31,155,486



31,130,293



31,042,527

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,327,818



31,412,010



31,308,805



31,239,877



31,131,829












Balance sheet data









Total LHFI
$
7,684,446


$
7,585,526


$
7,573,713


$
7,956,790


$
7,959,171

Total LHFI excluding MW LOC

7,109,698



7,181,395



7,224,632



7,461,602



7,452,666

Total assets

9,678,158



9,750,372



9,678,702



9,965,986



9,947,182

Total deposits

8,123,036



8,338,412



8,223,120



8,486,568



8,510,842

Total stockholders’ equity

1,205,769



1,180,177



1,145,245



1,145,673



1,095,894












Performance metrics and capital ratios









Yield on LHFI

6.33
%


6.33
%


6.47
%


6.67
%


6.58
%

Yield on interest-earnings assets

5.87



5.79



5.91



6.09



6.04

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.20



3.23



3.61



4.01



3.95

Cost of total deposits

2.47



2.52



2.79



3.14



3.08

NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")

3.61



3.44



3.33



3.18



3.17

Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")

0.60



0.93



0.57



0.74



0.84

PTPP ROAA (annualized)

(1)

0.89



1.32



0.50



1.13



1.28

Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")

4.94



7.79



4.94



6.57



7.79

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")

(1)

5.74



9.09



5.78



7.74



9.25

Book value per common share
$
38.62


$
37.77


$
36.71


$
36.76


$
35.23

Tangible book value per common share

(1)

33.33



32.43



31.38



31.37



29.77

Efficiency ratio

(2)

74.23
%


65.99
%


83.85
%


68.86
%


66.82
%

Core efficiency ratio

(1)

73.77



65.33



82.79



67.48



65.55

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

(3)

13.47



13.57



13.32



12.46



12.15

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

(3)

13.66



13.77



13.52



12.64



12.33

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

(3)

15.68



15.81



16.44



15.45



15.16

Tier 1 leverage ratio

(3)

11.70



11.47



11.08



10.93



10.70






















__________________________





















(1)
PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.


(2)
Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.


(3)
June 30, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.




















































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data


(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025




2024






Income statement and share amounts

Net interest income
$
160,595


$
147,213

Provision for credit losses

6,306



8,243

Noninterest income

16,970



39,720

Noninterest expense

124,051



123,095

Income before income tax expense

47,208



55,595

Income tax expense

10,150



11,974

Net income
$
37,058


$
43,621

PTPP earnings

(1)
$
53,514


$
63,838

Basic earnings per common share

1.19



1.41

Diluted earnings per common share

1.18



1.40

Dividends declared per common share

0.30



0.30

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,199,151



31,011,930

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,375,804



31,110,747






Performance metrics



Yield on LHFI

6.33
%


6.58
%

Yield on interest-earning assets

5.83



6.01

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.21



3.90

Cost of total deposits

2.49



3.04

NIM-FTE

3.52



3.18

ROAA (annualized)

0.77



0.88

PTPP ROAA (annualized)

(1)

1.11



1.29

ROAE (annualized)

6.34



8.17

ROATCE (annualized)

(1)

7.38



9.73

Efficiency ratio

(2)

69.86



65.85

Core efficiency ratio

(1)

69.29



65.40










____________________________

















(1)
PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.


(2)
Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024












Interest and dividend income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and fees on loans
$
121,239


$
117,075


$
127,021


$
133,195

$
129,879

Investment securities-taxable

7,692



8,076



6,651



6,536


6,606

Investment securities-nontaxable

1,425



968



964



905


893

Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions

4,281



6,424



5,197



3,621


4,416


Total interest and dividend income

134,637



132,543



139,833



144,257


141,794


Interest expense









Interest-bearing deposits

50,152



51,779



59,511



67,051


65,469

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,216



96



88



482


514

Subordinated indebtedness

1,133



2,209



1,885



1,920


1,921


Total interest expense

52,501



54,084



61,484



69,453


67,904


Net interest income

82,136



78,459



78,349



74,804


73,890

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,862



3,444



(5,398
)


4,603


5,231


Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses

79,274



75,015



83,747



70,201


68,659


Noninterest income









Insurance commission and fee income

6,661



7,927



5,441



6,928


6,665

Service charges and fees

4,927



4,716



4,801



4,664


4,862

Other fee income

2,809



2,301



2,152



2,114


2,404

Mortgage banking revenue

1,369



915



1,151



1,153


1,878

Swap fee income

1,435



533



116



106


44

(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net

(14,448
)







(14,617
)


221




Limited partnership investment (loss) income

(1,909
)


(1,692
)


(62
)


375


68

Change in fair value of equity investments




















5,188

Other income

524



902



688



428


1,356


Total noninterest income (loss)

1,368



15,602



(330
)


15,989


22,465


Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

38,280



37,731



36,405



38,491


38,109

Occupancy and equipment, net

7,187



8,544



7,913



6,298


7,009

Data processing

3,432



2,957



3,414



3,470


3,468

Office and operations

3,337



2,972



2,883



2,984


3,072

Intangible asset amortization

1,768



1,761



1,800



1,905


2,137

Regulatory assessments

1,345



1,392



1,535



1,791


1,842

Advertising and marketing

1,158



1,133



1,929



1,449


1,328

Professional services

1,285



1,250



2,064



2,012


1,303

Electronic banking

1,359



1,354



1,377



1,308


1,238

Loan-related expenses

669



599



431



751


1,077

Franchise tax expense

688



675



884



721


815

Other expenses

1,475



1,700



4,787



1,341


2,990


Total noninterest expense

61,983



62,068



65,422



62,521


64,388


Income before income tax expense

18,659



28,549



17,995



23,669


26,736

Income tax expense

4,012



6,138



3,725



5,068


5,747


Net income
$
14,647


$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601

$
20,989










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


Assets









Cash and due from banks
$
113,918


$
112,888


$
132,991


$
159,337


$
137,615

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

220,193



373,314



337,258



161,854



150,435

Total cash and cash equivalents

334,111



486,202



470,249



321,191



288,050

Securities:









AFS

1,126,721



1,161,368



1,102,528



1,160,965



1,160,048

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

11,093



11,094



11,095



11,096



11,616

Securities carried at fair value through income

6,218



6,512



6,512



6,533



6,499

Total securities

1,144,032



1,178,974



1,120,135



1,178,594



1,178,163

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

75,181



71,754



71,643



67,068



64,010

Loans held for sale

8,878



10,191



10,494



7,631



18,291

LHFI

7,684,446



7,585,526



7,573,713



7,956,790



7,959,171

Less: ALCL

92,426



92,011



91,060



95,989



100,865

LHFI, net of ALCL

7,592,020



7,493,515



7,482,653



7,860,801



7,858,306

Premises and equipment, net

122,618



123,847



126,620



126,751



121,562

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

41,265



41,021



40,840



40,602



40,365

Goodwill

128,679



128,679



128,679



128,679



128,679

Other intangible assets, net

36,444



38,212



37,473



39,272



41,177

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

194,930



177,977



189,916



195,397



208,579


Total assets
$
9,678,158


$
9,750,372


$
9,678,702


$
9,965,986


$
9,947,182


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,841,684


$
1,888,808


$
1,900,651


$
1,893,767


$
1,866,622

Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any

5,450,710



5,536,636



5,301,243



5,137,940



4,984,817

Time deposits

805,642



862,968



941,000



1,023,252



1,022,589

Brokered deposits

25,000



50,000



80,226



431,609



636,814

Total deposits

8,123,036



8,338,412



8,223,120



8,486,568



8,510,842

FHLB advances and other borrowings

127,843



12,488



12,460



30,446



40,737

Subordinated indebtedness

89,657



89,599



159,943



159,861



159,779

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

131,853



129,696



137,934



143,438



139,930

Total liabilities

8,472,389



8,570,195



8,533,457



8,820,313



8,851,288

Stockholders’ equity:









Common stock

156,124



156,220



155,988



155,837



155,543

Additional paid-in capital

537,819



538,790



537,366



535,662



532,950

Retained earnings

585,387



575,578



557,920



548,419



534,585

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73,561
)


(90,411
)


(106,029
)


(94,245
)


(127,184
)

Total stockholders’ equity

1,205,769



1,180,177



1,145,245



1,145,673



1,095,894


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
9,678,158


$
9,750,372


$
9,678,702


$
9,965,986


$
9,947,182


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Loan Data


(Unaudited)




At and For the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024












LHFI
(Dollars in thousands)

Owner occupied commercial real estate
$
972,788


$
937,985


$
975,947


$
991,671


$
959,850

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate

1,455,771



1,445,864



1,501,484



1,533,093



1,563,152

Construction/land/land development

653,748



798,609



864,011



991,545



1,017,389

Residential real estate - single family

1,465,535



1,465,192



1,432,129



1,414,013



1,421,027

Multi-family real estate

529,899



489,765



425,460



434,317



398,202

Total real estate loans

5,077,741



5,137,415



5,199,031



5,364,639



5,359,620

Commercial and industrial

2,011,178



2,022,085



2,002,634



2,074,037



2,070,947

MW LOC

574,748



404,131



349,081



495,188



506,505

Consumer

20,779



21,895



22,967



22,926



22,099


Total LHFI

7,684,446



7,585,526



7,573,713



7,956,790



7,959,171

Less: ALCL

92,426



92,011



91,060



95,989



100,865

LHFI, net
$
7,592,020


$
7,493,515


$
7,482,653


$
7,860,801


$
7,858,306












Nonperforming assets

(1)









Nonperforming LHFI









Commercial real estate
$
12,814


$
5,465


$
4,974


$
2,776


$
2,196

Construction/land/land development

17,720



17,694



18,505



26,291



26,336

Residential real estate

(2)

37,996



40,749



36,221



14,313



13,493

Commercial and industrial

16,655



17,325



15,120



20,486



33,608

Consumer

130



135



182



407



179


Total nonperforming LHFI

85,315



81,368



75,002



64,273



75,812

Other real estate owned/repossessed assets

1,991



1,990



3,635



6,043



6,827


Total nonperforming assets
$
87,306


$
83,358


$
78,637


$
70,316


$
82,639

Classified assets
$
129,628


$
129,666


$
122,417


$
113,529


$
125,081

Past due LHFI

(3)

67,626



72,774



42,437



38,838



66,276

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing

12,495



42,587



18,015



20,170



17,080












Allowance for loan credit losses









Balance at beginning of period
$
92,011


$
91,060


$
95,989


$
100,865


$
98,375

Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses

2,715



3,679



(5,489
)


4,644



5,436

Loans charged off

3,700



4,848



2,025



11,226



3,706

Loan recoveries

1,400



2,120



2,585



1,706



760

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,300



2,728



(560
)


9,520



2,946

Balance at end of period
$
92,426


$
92,011


$
91,060


$
95,989


$
100,865












Credit quality ratios









Total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.90
%


0.85
%


0.81
%


0.71
%


0.83
%

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

1.11



1.07



0.99



0.81



0.95

Past due LHFI to LHFI

0.88



0.96



0.56



0.49



0.83

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI

0.16



0.56



0.24



0.25



0.21

ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

108.33



113.08



121.41



149.35



133.05

ALCL to total LHFI

1.20



1.21



1.20



1.21



1.27

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted

(4)

1.29



1.28



1.25



1.28



1.34

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized)

0.12



0.15



(0.03
)


0.48



0.15



____________________________

























(1)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.


(2)
Includes multi-family real estate.


(3)
Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.


(4)
The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Average Balances and Yields/Rates


(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024



Average Balance


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Yield/Rate














Assets
(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate
$
2,407,632

5.78
%

$
2,448,099

5.82
%

$
2,497,490

5.91
%

Construction/land/land development

739,601

6.92



821,754

6.87



1,058,972

6.98

Residential real estate

(1)

1,955,422

5.62



1,909,922

5.53



1,787,829

5.48

Commercial and industrial ("C&I")

2,068,175

7.30



2,004,034

7.37



2,128,486

7.87

MW LOC

480,587

6.86



289,521

7.07



430,885

7.57

Consumer

21,851

7.29



22,709

7.45



22,396

8.06


LHFI

7,673,268

6.33



7,496,039

6.33



7,926,058

6.58

Loans held for sale

11,422

6.92



8,590

6.18



14,702

6.84


Loans receivable

7,684,690

6.33



7,504,629

6.33



7,940,760

6.58

Investment securities-taxable

980,430

3.15



1,021,904

3.21



1,046,301

2.54

Investment securities-nontaxable

175,101

3.26



140,875

2.79



143,232

2.51

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

77,240

6.63



71,669

2.35



56,270

6.53

Interest-earning balances due from banks

276,372

4.36



543,821

4.48



254,627

5.53


Total interest-earning assets

9,193,833

5.87



9,282,898

5.79



9,441,190

6.04

Noninterest-earning assets

522,090




525,317




567,035



Total assets
$
9,715,923



$
9,808,215



$
10,008,225















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
5,409,357

3.17
%

$
5,538,710

3.14
%

$
5,130,224

3.80
%

Time deposits

868,703

3.45



972,176

3.69



1,534,679

4.46


Total interest-bearing deposits

6,278,060

3.20



6,510,886

3.23



6,664,903

3.95

FHLB advances and other borrowings

111,951

4.36



14,148

2.75



41,666

4.96

Subordinated indebtedness

89,633

5.07



124,133

7.22



159,973

4.83


Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,479,644

3.25



6,649,167

3.30



6,866,542

3.98

Noninterest-bearing liabilities











Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,881,301




1,837,365




1,894,141


Other liabilities

164,647




154,934




163,273



Total liabilities

8,525,592




8,641,466




8,923,956



Stockholders’ Equity

1,190,331




1,166,749




1,084,269



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
9,715,923



$
9,808,215



$
10,008,225


Net interest spread


2.62
%



2.49
%



2.06
%

NIM


3.58




3.43




3.15

NIM-FTE

(2)


3.61




3.44




3.17



____________________________

















(1)
Includes multi-family real estate.


(2)
In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Notable Items


(Unaudited)




At and For the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024



$ Impact


EPS




Impact

(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact

(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact

(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact

(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact

(1)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Notable interest income items:


















Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity
$




$




$




$




$




$




$




$




$
(1,206
)

$
(0.03
)

Notable interest expense items:


















OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption











(681
)


(0.02
)






























Notable provision expense items:


















Provision release (expense) related to questioned banker activity





















3,212



0.08













(3,212
)


(0.08
)

Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity











375



0.01























(4,131
)


(0.11
)

Notable noninterest income items

(2)

:
















(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net

(14,448
)


(0.36
)












(14,617
)


(0.37
)


221



0.01











Gain on sub-debt repurchase









































81






Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities









































5,188



0.13

Net (loss) gain on OREO properties

(2)

(158
)







(212
)


(0.01
)


198


















800



0.02

BOLI payout











208



0.01































Notable noninterest expense items:
















Operating expense related to questioned banker activity

(530
)


(0.01
)


(543
)


(0.01
)


(4,069
)


(0.10
)


(848
)


(0.02
)


(1,452
)


(0.04
)

Operating expense related to strategic

Optimize Origin

initiatives

(428
)


(0.01
)


(1,615
)


(0.04
)


(1,121
)


(0.03
)




















Employee Retention Credit











213



0.01



1,651



0.04






















Total notable items
$
(15,564
)


(0.39
)

$
(2,255
)


(0.06
)

$
(14,746
)


(0.37
)

$
(627
)


(0.02
)

$
(3,932
)


(0.10
)



____________________________

















(1)
The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.


(2)
The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.













































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Notable Items - Continued


(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



$ Impact


EPS Impact

(1)


$ Impact


EPS Impact

(1)










(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Notable interest income items:







Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity
$




$




$
(1,206
)

$
(0.03
)

Notable interest expense items:







OID amortization -subordinated debenture redemption

(681
)


(0.02
)










Notable provision expense items:







Provision expense related to questioned banker activity











(3,212
)


(0.08
)

Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity

375



0.01



(4,131
)


(0.10
)

Notable noninterest income items:







MSR gain (impairment)











410



0.01

Loss on sales of securities, net

(14,448
)


(0.36
)


(403
)


(0.01
)

Gain on sub-debt repurchase











81






Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities











5,188



0.13

Net (loss) gain on OREO properties

(2)

(370
)


(0.01
)


800



0.02

BOLI payout

208



0.01











Notable noninterest expense items:







Operating expense related to questioned banker activity

(1,073
)


(0.03
)


(1,452
)


(0.04
)

Operating expense related to strategic

Optimize Origin

initiatives

(2,043
)


(0.05
)










Employee Retention Credit

213



0.01












Total notable items
$
(17,819
)


(0.45
)

$
(3,925
)


(0.10
)



____________________________
















(1)
The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2)
The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(Unaudited)




At and For the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024












(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Calculation of PTPP earnings:









Net income
$
14,647


$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,862



3,444



(5,398
)


4,603



5,231

Income tax expense

4,012



6,138



3,725



5,068



5,747


PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)
$
21,521


$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967












Calculation of PTPP ROAA:









PTPP earnings
$
21,521


$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967

Divided by number of days in the quarter

91



90



92



92



91

Multiplied by the number of days in the year

365



365



366



366



366

PTPP earnings, annualized
$
86,320


$
129,749


$
50,114


$
112,473



128,571

Divided by total average assets

9,715,923



9,808,215



9,978,543



9,985,836



10,008,225


ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)

0.60
%


0.93
%


0.57
%


0.74
%


0.84
%


PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)

0.89



1.32



0.50



1.13



1.28












Calculation of tangible book value per common share:

Total common stockholders’ equity
$
1,205,769


$
1,180,177


$
1,145,245


$
1,145,673


$
1,095,894

Goodwill

(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)

Other intangible assets, net

(36,444
)


(38,212
)


(37,473
)


(39,272
)


(41,177
)

Tangible common equity

1,040,646



1,013,286



979,093



977,722



926,038

Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period

31,224,718



31,244,006



31,197,574



31,167,410



31,108,667


Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
38.62


$
37.77


$
36.71


$
36.76


$
35.23


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

33.33



32.43



31.38



31.37



29.77












Calculation of ROATCE:








Net income
$
14,647


$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989

Divided by number of days in the quarter

91



90



92



92



91

Multiplied by number of days in the year

365



365



366



366



366

Annualized net income
$
58,749


$
90,889


$
56,770


$
74,000


$
84,417











Total average common stockholders’ equity
$
1,190,331


$
1,166,749


$
1,149,228


$
1,125,697


$
1,084,269

Average goodwill

(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)

Average other intangible assets, net

(37,459
)


(38,254
)


(38,646
)


(40,487
)


(42,563
)

Average tangible common equity

1,024,193



999,816



981,903



956,531



913,027












ROAE (annualized) (GAAP)

4.94
%


7.79
%


4.94
%


6.57
%


7.79
%


ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP)

5.74



9.09



5.78



7.74



9.25












Calculation of core efficiency ratio:









Total noninterest expense
$
61,983


$
62,068


$
65,422


$
62,521


$
64,388

Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense

(8,460
)


(8,230
)


(8,497
)


(8,448
)


(8,402
)

Adjusted total noninterest expense

53,523



53,838



56,925



54,073



55,986











Net interest income
$
82,136


$
78,459


$
78,349


$
74,804


$
73,890

Insurance and mortgage net interest income

(2,924
)


(2,815
)


(2,666
)


(2,578
)


(2,407
)

Total noninterest income

1,368



15,602



(330
)


15,989



22,465

Insurance and mortgage noninterest income

(8,030
)


(8,842
)


(6,592
)


(8,081
)


(8,543
)

Adjusted total revenue

72,550



82,404



68,761



80,134



85,405












Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

74.23
%


65.99
%


83.85
%


68.86
%


66.82
%


Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

73.77



65.33



82.79



67.48



65.55




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued


(Unaudited)




Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024






(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Calculation of PTPP earnings:




Net income
$
37,058


$
43,621

Provision for credit losses

6,306



8,243

Income tax expense

10,150



11,974


PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)
$
53,514


$
63,838






Calculation of PTPP ROAA:



PTPP Earnings
$
53,514


$
63,838

Divided by the year-to-date number of days

181



182

Multiplied by number of days in the year

365



366

Annualized PTPP Earnings
$
107,915


$
128,378





Divided by total average assets
$
9,761,814


$
9,934,730


ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)

0.77
%


0.88
%


PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)

1.11



1.29






Calculation of ROATCE:


Net income
$
37,058


$
43,621

Divided by the year-to-date number of days

181



182

Multiplied by number of days in the year

365



366

Annualized net income
$
74,730


$
87,721





Total average common stockholders’ equity
$
1,178,605


$
1,073,487

Average goodwill

(128,679
)


(128,679
)

Average other intangible assets, net

(37,854
)


(43,631
)

Average tangible common equity

1,012,072



901,177






ROAE (annualized) (GAAP)

6.34
%


8.17
%


ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP)

7.38



9.73






Calculation of core efficiency ratio:



Total noninterest expense
$
124,051


$
123,095

Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense

(16,690
)


(16,447
)

Adjusted total noninterest expense

107,361



106,648





Net interest income
$
160,595


$
147,213

Insurance and mortgage net interest income

(5,739
)


(5,202
)

Total noninterest income

16,970



39,720

Insurance and mortgage noninterest income

(16,872
)


(18,666
)

Adjusted total revenue

154,954



163,065






Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

69.86
%


65.85
%


Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

69.29



65.40













