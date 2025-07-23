Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decrease in Net Income and Continued Focus on Optimize Origin Initiatives

Origin Bancorp reported Q2 2025 net income of $14.6 million, highlighting efficiency initiatives and strategic financial management efforts.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. reported a net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted EPS, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, down from $22.4 million, or $0.71 EPS, in the previous quarter. The decline in earnings was attributed to an overall decrease in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and a significant loss on the sale of investment securities due to a bond portfolio optimization strategy aimed at driving long-term yield improvements. Despite the dip in profits, net interest income increased by 4.7% to $82.1 million, reaching its highest level in nine quarters. The company's Optimize Origin initiative is focused on enhancing financial performance and efficiency through strategies such as branch consolidation and capital optimization. Looking ahead, CEO Drake Mills expressed confidence in Origin’s positioning within dynamic growth markets and its ability to provide value to customers and shareholders.

Potential Positives

Origin Bancorp achieved a net interest income of $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the previous quarter, indicating effective growth in interest-earning assets.

The company's book value per common share increased by 2.3% from the previous quarter, reflecting improved company valuation.

Origin Bancorp's net interest margin expanded by 17 basis points to 3.61%, indicating enhanced profitability from its lending activities.

As part of their Optimize Origin initiative, the company anticipates an annual earnings improvement of approximately $34.2 million on a pre-tax pre-provision basis, showcasing a strategic focus on driving efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in net income to $14.6 million from $22.4 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in profitability.

Noninterest income dropped drastically by 91.2% to $1.4 million, primarily due to a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, which raises concerns about revenue stability.

Total deposits decreased by $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to the prior quarter, potentially indicating issues with customer retention or market competitiveness.

FAQ

What were Origin Bancorp's net income figures for Q2 2025?

Origin Bancorp reported a net income of $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How does the latest EPS compare to the previous quarter?

The diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased to $0.47 from $0.71 in the prior quarter.

What improvements are being implemented in the Optimize Origin initiative?

Optimize Origin focuses on productivity, balance sheet optimization, and employee engagement to enhance financial performance.

What were the key highlights regarding loans for Origin Bancorp?

Total loans held for investment amounted to $7.68 billion, a 1.3% increase from the previous quarter.

When is the upcoming conference call for discussing the Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

RUSTON, La., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $14.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $22.4 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)



(1)



earnings were $21.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $32.0 million for the linked quarter.





“During the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on





Optimize Origin





, our plan to deliver elite level financial performance for Origin and our shareholders,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Throughout the first half of the year, we have created efficiencies within our branch network, improved the overall profitability of our commercial banking team, restructured our mortgage business, and taken multiple actions to optimize our balance sheet. As we head into the back half of 2025, we are well-positioned in the nation’s most dynamic growth markets; and I have full confidence that our employees will continue delivering exceptional value to our customers, communities, and shareholders.”







(1)



PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.





















Optimize Origin











In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.



In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.



Built on three primary pillars:





Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency





Balance Sheet Optimization





Culture & Employee Engagement







Built on three primary pillars:



Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.



Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.



Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.



Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.



We believe the actions we have taken will drive earnings improvement of approximately $34.2 million annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis - an increase of approximately $10.8 million since the last quarterly update, due to additional benefits from increasing our Argent Financial ownership and further securities portfolio optimization.





































Financial Highlights









Net interest income was $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous nine quarters.



Net interest income was $82.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in the previous nine quarters.



Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 17 basis points to 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an eight-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a five-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.



Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 17 basis points to 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by an eight-basis point increase in the yield earned on average interest-earning assets and a five-basis point decline in the rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.



As part of our bond portfolio optimization strategy, we sold available-for-sale investment securities with a book value of $215.8 million and realized a loss of $14.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This transaction, net of the increase in interest income, negatively impacted diluted EPS by $0.35, but contributed approximately two basis points to our NIM-FTE for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points.



As part of our bond portfolio optimization strategy, we sold available-for-sale investment securities with a book value of $215.8 million and realized a loss of $14.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This transaction, net of the increase in interest income, negatively impacted diluted EPS by $0.35, but contributed approximately two basis points to our NIM-FTE for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points.



Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.11 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $71.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2025.



Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.11 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $71.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to March 31, 2025.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 136,399 shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.84 per share. Also, in July 2025, our board of directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years, replacing the existing plan which expires this month.



During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we repurchased 136,399 shares of our common stock at an average price of $31.84 per share. Also, in July 2025, our board of directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock over the next three years, replacing the existing plan which expires this month.



Book value per common share was $38.62 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.85, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.39, or 9.6%, compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share



(1)



was $33.33 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.90, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.56, or 12.0%, compared to June 30, 2024.



Book value per common share was $38.62 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.85, or 2.3%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.39, or 9.6%, compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $33.33 at June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $0.90, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2025 and $3.56, or 12.0%, compared to June 30, 2024.



As part of our



Optimize Origin



initiatives, we purchased additional shares of Argent Financial on July 1, 2025, which allowed us to reach the 20% ownership threshold. This will change our accounting methodology on this investment to the equity method, which will result in an increase in noninterest income.









(1)



Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $82.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 4.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.1 million increase in interest income earned on LHFI and decreases of $1.6 million and $1.1 million in interest expense paid on interest-bearing deposits and subordinated debentures, respectively, partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on interest-earning balances due from banks and a $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings.





The increase in average LHFI principal balances and the impact of one more calendar day during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, resulted in interest income increases of $3.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in average LHFI principal balances was primarily driven by increases of $191.1 million and $64.1 million in MW LOC and commercial and industrial loans, respectively, partially offset by a decrease of $77.1 million in total average real estate loan balances.





The $1.6 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits was mainly due to a $232.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits balance, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Due primarily to the seasonality of the deposits, interest-bearing public fund average deposit balances decreased $163.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





The $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debentures was primarily driven by the redemption of $70.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our



Optimize Origin



initiatives.





The $3.0 million decrease in interest income earned on average interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by a $267.4 million decrease in average interest-earning balances due from banks.





The $97.8 million increase in average FHLB advances and other borrowings balance contributed $664,000 to the total $1.1 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and other borrowings during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The remaining increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average rate paid on FHLB advances and other borrowings rising to 4.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The average short-term FHLB balances were $98.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to zero for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, marking the first rate reduction since early 2020. Subsequently, it implemented two additional reductions, with the current federal funds target range set to 4.25% to 4.50% on December 18, 2024. In total, the federal funds target range has decreased 100 basis points from its recent cycle high.





Our NIM-FTE was 3.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing 17- and 44-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 5.87%, an increase of eight basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 17 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 3.25%, representing a decrease of five- and 73-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Additionally, total loans represented 83.6% of average interest-earning assets during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 80.8% during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, providing a favorable shift in the asset mix that contributed to the margin improvement.





During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we executed a bond portfolio optimization strategy aimed at enhancing long-term yields and improving overall portfolio performance. This strategy involved selling lower-yielding available-for-sale investment securities and using the proceeds to purchase higher-yielding available-for-sale investment securities. As a result, we replaced securities with a total book value of $215.8 million and a weighted average yield of 2.60% with new securities totaling $201.8 million with a weighted average yield of 5.23%, realizing a loss of $14.4 million. The weighted average duration of the securities portfolio increased to 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025. As part of the strategy, we also entered into interest rate swaps designated as fair value hedges on seven of these purchased securities with a total book value of $41.3 million, to help reduce potential volatility in the fair value of these securities due to changes in market rates. While this transaction resulted in a $0.35 negative impact to diluted EPS during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to the realized loss net of the increase in interest income, we believe the trade-off in yield represents an attractive opportunity. This transaction is expected to generate an estimated annual increase in net interest income of $5.6 million, with an estimated earn-back period of 2.6 years and an estimated twelve-month total positive impact to NIM-FTE of six basis points. We will continue to evaluate and identify any additional opportunities that may present themselves to maximize our return on our securities portfolio.







Credit Quality







The table below includes key credit quality information:















At and For the Three Months Ended













Change













% Change











(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)







June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













Linked









Quarter













Linked









Quarter











Past due LHFI



(1)







$





67,626













$





72,774













$





66,276













$





(5,148





)









7.1





%









Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing









12,495

















42,587

















17,080

















(30,092





)









70.7













Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”)









92,426

















92,011

















100,865

















415













0.5













Classified loans









127,637

















127,676

















118,254

















(39





)









—













Total nonperforming LHFI









85,315

















81,368

















75,812

















3,947













4.9













Provision for credit losses









2,862

















3,444

















5,231

















(582





)









16.9













Net charge-offs









2,300

















2,728

















2,946

















(428





)









15.7















Credit quality ratios



(2)



:















































ALCL to nonperforming LHFI









108.33





%













113.08





%













133.05





%









(4.75) %









N/A









ALCL to total LHFI









1.20

















1.21

















1.27

















(0.01





)









N/A









ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted



(3)











1.29

















1.28

















1.34

















0.01













N/A









Classified loans to total LHFI









1.66

















1.68

















1.49

















(0.02





)









N/A









Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI









1.11

















1.07

















0.95

















0.04













N/A









Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)









0.12

















0.15

















0.15

















(0.03





)









N/A









___________________________

















N/A = Not applicable.











(1)







Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.











(2)







Please see the



Loan Data



schedule at the back of this document for additional information.











(3)







The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





















Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing decreased $30.1 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by three loan relationships totaling $10.7 million that were paid off in the current quarter. Also contributing to the decrease in loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were three loan relationships that are now over 90 days past due and nonperforming totaling $10.6 million and two loan relationships that are now no longer past due totaling $3.0 million.





Nonperforming LHFI increased $3.9 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, evidenced by an increase in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 1.11% compared to 1.07% for the linked quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by four relationships totaling $12.9 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was partially offset by $3.6 million in payments from two relationships and further reduced by total charge-offs of $2.9 million.





Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $2.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes a $2.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $3.7 million for the linked quarter. Net charge-offs decreased $428,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to total charge-offs of $4.8 million in the linked quarter, consisting primarily of two commercial and industrial loan relationships with charge-offs totaling $2.6 million, with no comparably sized charge-offs during the current quarter.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $1.4 million, a decrease of $14.2 million, or 91.2%, from the linked quarter, primarily driven by a $14.4 million loss on sales of securities, net, and a $1.3 million decrease in insurance commission and fee income, respectively, in the current quarter. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $902,000 in swap fee income.





The loss on sales of securities, net, during the current quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy discussed above.





The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter with no comparable increase in the current quarter.





The increase in swap fee income was due to both an attractive interest rate environment which is increasingly conducive to facilitating back-to-back swaps for our customers and an increased focus on the marketing of customer swaps as part of



Optimize Origin



.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $62.0 million, a decrease of $85,000, or 0.1% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment, net, that was partially offset by increases of $549,000 and $475,000 in salaries and employee benefit expense and data processing expense, respectively.





The $1.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment, net was primarily due to cost incurred in the linked quarter in connection with the closure of banking centers as a part of



Optimize Origin



.





The $549,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to the adjustment of the incentive compensation accrual which drove the salaries and employee benefit expense lower during the linked quarter.





The $475,000 increase in data processing expense was primarily due to higher loan workflow software costs during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.







Financial Condition









Loans









Total LHFI at June 30, 2025, were $7.68 billion, an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, from $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $274.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to June 30, 2024.



Total LHFI at June 30, 2025, were $7.68 billion, an increase of $98.9 million, or 1.3%, from $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $274.7 million, or 3.5%, compared to June 30, 2024.



The primary drivers of the increase during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were increases in MW LOC, multi-family real estate and owner occupied commercial real estate of $170.6 million, $40.1 million and $34.8 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $144.9 million and $10.9 million in construction/land/land development loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively.









Securities









Total securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.14 billion, a decrease of $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2024.



Total securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.14 billion, a decrease of $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2024.



The decrease in securities was primarily due to maturities of short-term investments and net sales of available for sale securities during the current quarter.



The decrease in securities was primarily due to maturities of short-term investments and net sales of available for sale securities during the current quarter.



In connection with



Optimize Origin



, we made a strategic decision to replace lower yielding available-for-sale securities with a total book value of $215.8 million with higher-yielding securities totaling $201.8 million. Additional details about this transaction is disclosed above in the



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



section of this release.



In connection with Optimize Origin , we made a strategic decision to replace lower yielding available-for-sale securities with a total book value of $215.8 million with higher-yielding securities totaling $201.8 million. Additional details about this transaction is disclosed above in the Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin section of this release.



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $73.6 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $16.9 million, or 18.6%, from the linked quarter.



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $73.6 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $16.9 million, or 18.6%, from the linked quarter.



The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.52 years as of June 30, 2025, compared to 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025.









Deposits









Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $8.12 billion, a decrease of $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $387.8 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2024. Seasonality in our public fund deposits drove $99.7 million of the current quarter decline when compared to March 31, 2025.



Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $8.12 billion, a decrease of $215.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $387.8 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2024. Seasonality in our public fund deposits drove $99.7 million of the current quarter decline when compared to March 31, 2025.



The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $159.0 million, $57.3 million and $47.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $92.6 million in money market deposits.



The decrease in total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $159.0 million, $57.3 million and $47.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and noninterest-bearing deposits, respectively. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $92.6 million in money market deposits.



At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%. At June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21.9%.









Borrowings









FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2025, were $127.8 million, an increase of $115.4 million from $12.5 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $87.1 million compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $115.0 million used primarily to meet current liquidity needs.



FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2025, were $127.8 million, an increase of $115.4 million from $12.5 million at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $87.1 million compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in FHLB short-term borrowings of $115.0 million used primarily to meet current liquidity needs.



Average FHLB advances were $104.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase of $98.3 million from $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and an increase of $68.8 million from June 30, 2024.









Conference Call







Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 05905 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting



https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ2



.





If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.







About Origin







Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit



www.origin.bank



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.





Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.





This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Chris Reigelman





318-497-3177







chris@origin.bank







Media Contact





Ryan Kilpatrick





318-232-7472







rkilpatrick@origin.bank





















Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Selected Quarterly Financial Data













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

























































Income statement and share amounts







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Net interest income





$





82,136













$





78,459













$





78,349













$





74,804













$





73,890













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









2,862

















3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603

















5,231













Noninterest income (loss)









1,368

















15,602

















(330





)













15,989

















22,465













Noninterest expense









61,983

















62,068

















65,422

















62,521

















64,388













Income before income tax expense









18,659

















28,549

















17,995

















23,669

















26,736













Income tax expense









4,012

















6,138

















3,725

















5,068

















5,747













Net income





$





14,647













$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













PTPP earnings



(1)







$





21,521













$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967













Basic earnings per common share









0.47

















0.72

















0.46

















0.60

















0.68













Diluted earnings per common share









0.47

















0.71

















0.46

















0.60

















0.67













Dividends declared per common share









0.15

















0.15

















0.15

















0.15

















0.15













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic









31,192,622

















31,205,752

















31,155,486

















31,130,293

















31,042,527













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted









31,327,818

















31,412,010

















31,308,805

















31,239,877

















31,131,829



























































Balance sheet data















































Total LHFI





$





7,684,446













$





7,585,526













$





7,573,713













$





7,956,790













$





7,959,171













Total LHFI excluding MW LOC









7,109,698

















7,181,395

















7,224,632

















7,461,602

















7,452,666













Total assets









9,678,158

















9,750,372

















9,678,702

















9,965,986

















9,947,182













Total deposits









8,123,036

















8,338,412

















8,223,120

















8,486,568

















8,510,842













Total stockholders’ equity









1,205,769

















1,180,177

















1,145,245

















1,145,673

















1,095,894



























































Performance metrics and capital ratios















































Yield on LHFI









6.33





%













6.33





%













6.47





%













6.67





%













6.58





%









Yield on interest-earnings assets









5.87

















5.79

















5.91

















6.09

















6.04













Cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.20

















3.23

















3.61

















4.01

















3.95













Cost of total deposits









2.47

















2.52

















2.79

















3.14

















3.08













NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")









3.61

















3.44

















3.33

















3.18

















3.17













Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")









0.60

















0.93

















0.57

















0.74

















0.84













PTPP ROAA (annualized)



(1)











0.89

















1.32

















0.50

















1.13

















1.28













Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")









4.94

















7.79

















4.94

















6.57

















7.79













Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")



(1)











5.74

















9.09

















5.78

















7.74

















9.25













Book value per common share





$





38.62













$





37.77













$





36.71













$





36.76













$





35.23













Tangible book value per common share



(1)











33.33

















32.43

















31.38

















31.37

















29.77













Efficiency ratio



(2)











74.23





%













65.99





%













83.85





%













68.86





%













66.82





%









Core efficiency ratio



(1)











73.77

















65.33

















82.79

















67.48

















65.55













Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets



(3)











13.47

















13.57

















13.32

















12.46

















12.15













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



(3)











13.66

















13.77

















13.52

















12.64

















12.33













Total capital to risk-weighted assets



(3)











15.68

















15.81

















16.44

















15.45

















15.16













Tier 1 leverage ratio



(3)











11.70

















11.47

















11.08

















10.93

















10.70

































































































__________________________











(1)







PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.











(2)







Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.











(3)







June 30, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data













(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025











(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2025





















2024





































Income statement and share amounts















Net interest income





$





160,595













$





147,213













Provision for credit losses









6,306

















8,243













Noninterest income









16,970

















39,720













Noninterest expense









124,051

















123,095













Income before income tax expense









47,208

















55,595













Income tax expense









10,150

















11,974













Net income





$





37,058













$





43,621













PTPP earnings



(1)







$





53,514













$





63,838













Basic earnings per common share









1.19

















1.41













Diluted earnings per common share









1.18

















1.40













Dividends declared per common share









0.30

















0.30













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic









31,199,151

















31,011,930













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted









31,375,804

















31,110,747



































Performance metrics























Yield on LHFI









6.33





%













6.58





%









Yield on interest-earning assets









5.83

















6.01













Cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.21

















3.90













Cost of total deposits









2.49

















3.04













NIM-FTE









3.52

















3.18













ROAA (annualized)









0.77

















0.88













PTPP ROAA (annualized)



(1)











1.11

















1.29













ROAE (annualized)









6.34

















8.17













ROATCE (annualized)



(1)











7.38

















9.73













Efficiency ratio



(2)











69.86

















65.85













Core efficiency ratio



(1)











69.29

















65.40

















































____________________________











(1)







PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.











(2)







Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

























































Interest and dividend income







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Interest and fees on loans





$





121,239













$





117,075













$





127,021













$





133,195









$





129,879









Investment securities-taxable









7,692

















8,076

















6,651

















6,536













6,606









Investment securities-nontaxable









1,425

















968

















964

















905













893









Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions









4,281

















6,424

















5,197

















3,621













4,416











Total interest and dividend income











134,637

















132,543

















139,833

















144,257













141,794











Interest expense















































Interest-bearing deposits









50,152

















51,779

















59,511

















67,051













65,469









FHLB advances and other borrowings









1,216

















96

















88

















482













514









Subordinated indebtedness









1,133

















2,209

















1,885

















1,920













1,921











Total interest expense











52,501

















54,084

















61,484

















69,453













67,904











Net interest income











82,136

















78,459

















78,349

















74,804













73,890









Provision (benefit) for credit losses









2,862

















3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603













5,231











Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses











79,274

















75,015

















83,747

















70,201













68,659











Noninterest income















































Insurance commission and fee income









6,661

















7,927

















5,441

















6,928













6,665









Service charges and fees









4,927

















4,716

















4,801

















4,664













4,862









Other fee income









2,809

















2,301

















2,152

















2,114













2,404









Mortgage banking revenue









1,369

















915

















1,151

















1,153













1,878









Swap fee income









1,435

















533

















116

















106













44









(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net









(14,448





)













—

















(14,617





)













221













—









Limited partnership investment (loss) income









(1,909





)













(1,692





)













(62





)













375













68









Change in fair value of equity investments









—

















—

















—

















—













5,188









Other income









524

















902

















688

















428













1,356











Total noninterest income (loss)











1,368

















15,602

















(330





)













15,989













22,465











Noninterest expense















































Salaries and employee benefits









38,280

















37,731

















36,405

















38,491













38,109









Occupancy and equipment, net









7,187

















8,544

















7,913

















6,298













7,009









Data processing









3,432

















2,957

















3,414

















3,470













3,468









Office and operations









3,337

















2,972

















2,883

















2,984













3,072









Intangible asset amortization









1,768

















1,761

















1,800

















1,905













2,137









Regulatory assessments









1,345

















1,392

















1,535

















1,791













1,842









Advertising and marketing









1,158

















1,133

















1,929

















1,449













1,328









Professional services









1,285

















1,250

















2,064

















2,012













1,303









Electronic banking









1,359

















1,354

















1,377

















1,308













1,238









Loan-related expenses









669

















599

















431

















751













1,077









Franchise tax expense









688

















675

















884

















721













815









Other expenses









1,475

















1,700

















4,787

















1,341













2,990











Total noninterest expense











61,983

















62,068

















65,422

















62,521













64,388











Income before income tax expense











18,659

















28,549

















17,995

















23,669













26,736









Income tax expense









4,012

















6,138

















3,725

















5,068













5,747











Net income







$





14,647













$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601









$





20,989































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands)







June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













Assets















































Cash and due from banks





$





113,918













$





112,888













$





132,991













$





159,337













$





137,615













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









220,193

















373,314

















337,258

















161,854

















150,435













Total cash and cash equivalents









334,111

















486,202

















470,249

















321,191

















288,050













Securities:













































AFS









1,126,721

















1,161,368

















1,102,528

















1,160,965

















1,160,048













Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









11,093

















11,094

















11,095

















11,096

















11,616













Securities carried at fair value through income









6,218

















6,512

















6,512

















6,533

















6,499













Total securities









1,144,032

















1,178,974

















1,120,135

















1,178,594

















1,178,163













Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions









75,181

















71,754

















71,643

















67,068

















64,010













Loans held for sale









8,878

















10,191

















10,494

















7,631

















18,291













LHFI









7,684,446

















7,585,526

















7,573,713

















7,956,790

















7,959,171













Less: ALCL









92,426

















92,011

















91,060

















95,989

















100,865













LHFI, net of ALCL









7,592,020

















7,493,515

















7,482,653

















7,860,801

















7,858,306













Premises and equipment, net









122,618

















123,847

















126,620

















126,751

















121,562













Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance









41,265

















41,021

















40,840

















40,602

















40,365













Goodwill









128,679

















128,679

















128,679

















128,679

















128,679













Other intangible assets, net









36,444

















38,212

















37,473

















39,272

















41,177













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









194,930

















177,977

















189,916

















195,397

















208,579















Total assets







$





9,678,158













$





9,750,372













$





9,678,702













$





9,965,986













$





9,947,182















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





1,841,684













$





1,888,808













$





1,900,651













$





1,893,767













$





1,866,622













Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any









5,450,710

















5,536,636

















5,301,243

















5,137,940

















4,984,817













Time deposits









805,642

















862,968

















941,000

















1,023,252

















1,022,589













Brokered deposits









25,000

















50,000

















80,226

















431,609

















636,814













Total deposits









8,123,036

















8,338,412

















8,223,120

















8,486,568

















8,510,842













FHLB advances and other borrowings









127,843

















12,488

















12,460

















30,446

















40,737













Subordinated indebtedness









89,657

















89,599

















159,943

















159,861

















159,779













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









131,853

















129,696

















137,934

















143,438

















139,930













Total liabilities









8,472,389

















8,570,195

















8,533,457

















8,820,313

















8,851,288













Stockholders’ equity:













































Common stock









156,124

















156,220

















155,988

















155,837

















155,543













Additional paid-in capital









537,819

















538,790

















537,366

















535,662

















532,950













Retained earnings









585,387

















575,578

















557,920

















548,419

















534,585













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(73,561





)













(90,411





)













(106,029





)













(94,245





)













(127,184





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,205,769

















1,180,177

















1,145,245

















1,145,673

















1,095,894















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





9,678,158













$





9,750,372













$





9,678,702













$





9,965,986













$





9,947,182



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Loan Data













(Unaudited)

























At and For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

























































LHFI







(Dollars in thousands)









Owner occupied commercial real estate





$





972,788













$





937,985













$





975,947













$





991,671













$





959,850













Non-owner occupied commercial real estate









1,455,771

















1,445,864

















1,501,484

















1,533,093

















1,563,152













Construction/land/land development









653,748

















798,609

















864,011

















991,545

















1,017,389













Residential real estate - single family









1,465,535

















1,465,192

















1,432,129

















1,414,013

















1,421,027













Multi-family real estate









529,899

















489,765

















425,460

















434,317

















398,202













Total real estate loans









5,077,741

















5,137,415

















5,199,031

















5,364,639

















5,359,620













Commercial and industrial









2,011,178

















2,022,085

















2,002,634

















2,074,037

















2,070,947













MW LOC









574,748

















404,131

















349,081

















495,188

















506,505













Consumer









20,779

















21,895

















22,967

















22,926

















22,099















Total LHFI











7,684,446

















7,585,526

















7,573,713

















7,956,790

















7,959,171













Less: ALCL









92,426

















92,011

















91,060

















95,989

















100,865













LHFI, net





$





7,592,020













$





7,493,515













$





7,482,653













$





7,860,801













$





7,858,306



























































Nonperforming assets



(1)

















































Nonperforming LHFI













































Commercial real estate





$





12,814













$





5,465













$





4,974













$





2,776













$





2,196













Construction/land/land development









17,720

















17,694

















18,505

















26,291

















26,336













Residential real estate



(2)











37,996

















40,749

















36,221

















14,313

















13,493













Commercial and industrial









16,655

















17,325

















15,120

















20,486

















33,608













Consumer









130

















135

















182

















407

















179















Total nonperforming LHFI











85,315

















81,368

















75,002

















64,273

















75,812













Other real estate owned/repossessed assets









1,991

















1,990

















3,635

















6,043

















6,827















Total nonperforming assets







$





87,306













$





83,358













$





78,637













$





70,316













$





82,639













Classified assets





$





129,628













$





129,666













$





122,417













$





113,529













$





125,081













Past due LHFI



(3)











67,626

















72,774

















42,437

















38,838

















66,276













Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing









12,495

















42,587

















18,015

















20,170

















17,080



























































Allowance for loan credit losses















































Balance at beginning of period





$





92,011













$





91,060













$





95,989













$





100,865













$





98,375













Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses









2,715

















3,679

















(5,489





)













4,644

















5,436













Loans charged off









3,700

















4,848

















2,025

















11,226

















3,706













Loan recoveries









1,400

















2,120

















2,585

















1,706

















760













Net charge-offs (recoveries)









2,300

















2,728

















(560





)













9,520

















2,946













Balance at end of period





$





92,426













$





92,011













$





91,060













$





95,989













$





100,865



























































Credit quality ratios















































Total nonperforming assets to total assets









0.90





%













0.85





%













0.81





%













0.71





%













0.83





%









Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI









1.11

















1.07

















0.99

















0.81

















0.95













Past due LHFI to LHFI









0.88

















0.96

















0.56

















0.49

















0.83













Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI









0.16

















0.56

















0.24

















0.25

















0.21













ALCL to nonperforming LHFI









108.33

















113.08

















121.41

















149.35

















133.05













ALCL to total LHFI









1.20

















1.21

















1.20

















1.21

















1.27













ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted



(4)











1.29

















1.28

















1.25

















1.28

















1.34













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized)









0.12

















0.15

















(0.03





)













0.48

















0.15





















____________________________











(1)







Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.











(2)







Includes multi-family real estate.











(3)







Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.











(4)







The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Average Balances and Yields/Rates













(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average Balance













Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Yield/Rate

































































Assets







(Dollars in thousands)









Commercial real estate





$





2,407,632









5.78





%









$





2,448,099









5.82





%









$





2,497,490









5.91





%









Construction/land/land development









739,601









6.92

















821,754









6.87

















1,058,972









6.98













Residential real estate



(1)











1,955,422









5.62

















1,909,922









5.53

















1,787,829









5.48













Commercial and industrial ("C&I")









2,068,175









7.30

















2,004,034









7.37

















2,128,486









7.87













MW LOC









480,587









6.86

















289,521









7.07

















430,885









7.57













Consumer









21,851









7.29

















22,709









7.45

















22,396









8.06















LHFI











7,673,268









6.33

















7,496,039









6.33

















7,926,058









6.58













Loans held for sale









11,422









6.92

















8,590









6.18

















14,702









6.84















Loans receivable











7,684,690









6.33

















7,504,629









6.33

















7,940,760









6.58













Investment securities-taxable









980,430









3.15

















1,021,904









3.21

















1,046,301









2.54













Investment securities-nontaxable









175,101









3.26

















140,875









2.79

















143,232









2.51













Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions









77,240









6.63

















71,669









2.35

















56,270









6.53













Interest-earning balances due from banks









276,372









4.36

















543,821









4.48

















254,627









5.53















Total interest-earning assets











9,193,833









5.87

















9,282,898









5.79

















9,441,190









6.04













Noninterest-earning assets









522,090





















525,317





















567,035



















Total assets







$





9,715,923

















$





9,808,215

















$





10,008,225







































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





















































Liabilities























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















































Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts





$





5,409,357









3.17





%









$





5,538,710









3.14





%









$





5,130,224









3.80





%









Time deposits









868,703









3.45

















972,176









3.69

















1,534,679









4.46















Total interest-bearing deposits











6,278,060









3.20

















6,510,886









3.23

















6,664,903









3.95













FHLB advances and other borrowings









111,951









4.36

















14,148









2.75

















41,666









4.96













Subordinated indebtedness









89,633









5.07

















124,133









7.22

















159,973









4.83















Total interest-bearing liabilities











6,479,644









3.25

















6,649,167









3.30

















6,866,542









3.98













Noninterest-bearing liabilities





















































Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,881,301





















1,837,365





















1,894,141

















Other liabilities









164,647





















154,934





















163,273



















Total liabilities











8,525,592





















8,641,466





















8,923,956



















Stockholders’ Equity











1,190,331





















1,166,749





















1,084,269



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





9,715,923

















$





9,808,215

















$





10,008,225

















Net interest spread













2.62





%

















2.49





%

















2.06





%









NIM













3.58





















3.43





















3.15













NIM-FTE



(2)















3.61





















3.44





















3.17





















____________________________











(1)







Includes multi-family real estate.











(2)







In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Notable Items













(Unaudited)

























At and For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024

















$ Impact













EPS









Impact



(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact



(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact



(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact



(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact



(1)





































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Notable interest income items:

















































































Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(1,206





)









$





(0.03





)









Notable interest expense items:

















































































OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption









—

















—

















(681





)













(0.02





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Notable provision expense items:

















































































Provision release (expense) related to questioned banker activity









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,212

















0.08

















—

















—

















(3,212





)













(0.08





)









Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity









—

















—

















375

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(4,131





)













(0.11





)









Notable noninterest income items



(2)



:









































































(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net









(14,448





)













(0.36





)













—

















—

















(14,617





)













(0.37





)













221

















0.01

















—

















—













Gain on sub-debt repurchase









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















81

















—













Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















5,188

















0.13













Net (loss) gain on OREO properties



(2)











(158





)













—

















(212





)













(0.01





)













198

















—

















—

















—

















800

















0.02













BOLI payout









—

















—

















208

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Notable noninterest expense items:









































































Operating expense related to questioned banker activity









(530





)













(0.01





)













(543





)













(0.01





)













(4,069





)













(0.10





)













(848





)













(0.02





)













(1,452





)













(0.04





)









Operating expense related to strategic



Optimize Origin



initiatives









(428





)













(0.01





)













(1,615





)













(0.04





)













(1,121





)













(0.03





)













—

















—

















—

















—













Employee Retention Credit









—

















—

















213

















0.01

















1,651

















0.04

















—

















—

















—

















—















Total notable items







$





(15,564





)













(0.39





)









$





(2,255





)













(0.06





)









$





(14,746





)













(0.37





)









$





(627





)













(0.02





)









$





(3,932





)













(0.10





)

















____________________________











(1)







The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.











(2)







The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Notable Items - Continued













(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















$ Impact













EPS Impact



(1)















$ Impact













EPS Impact



(1)





















































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Notable interest income items:





































Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity





$





—













$





—













$





(1,206





)









$





(0.03





)









Notable interest expense items:





































OID amortization -subordinated debenture redemption









(681





)













(0.02





)













—

















—













Notable provision expense items:





































Provision expense related to questioned banker activity









—

















—

















(3,212





)













(0.08





)









Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity









375

















0.01

















(4,131





)













(0.10





)









Notable noninterest income items:





































MSR gain (impairment)









—

















—

















410

















0.01













Loss on sales of securities, net









(14,448





)













(0.36





)













(403





)













(0.01





)









Gain on sub-debt repurchase









—

















—

















81

















—













Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities









—

















—

















5,188

















0.13













Net (loss) gain on OREO properties



(2)











(370





)













(0.01





)













800

















0.02













BOLI payout









208

















0.01

















—

















—













Notable noninterest expense items:





































Operating expense related to questioned banker activity









(1,073





)













(0.03





)













(1,452





)













(0.04





)









Operating expense related to strategic



Optimize Origin



initiatives









(2,043





)













(0.05





)













—

















—













Employee Retention Credit









213

















0.01

















—

















—















Total notable items







$





(17,819





)













(0.45





)









$





(3,925





)













(0.10





)

















____________________________









(1)





The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.









(2)





The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(Unaudited)

























At and For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024



























































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











Calculation of PTPP earnings:















































Net income





$





14,647













$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









2,862

















3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603

















5,231













Income tax expense









4,012

















6,138

















3,725

















5,068

















5,747















PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)







$





21,521













$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967



























































Calculation of PTPP ROAA:















































PTPP earnings





$





21,521













$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967













Divided by number of days in the quarter









91

















90

















92

















92

















91













Multiplied by the number of days in the year









365

















365

















366

















366

















366













PTPP earnings, annualized





$





86,320













$





129,749













$





50,114













$





112,473

















128,571













Divided by total average assets









9,715,923

















9,808,215

















9,978,543

















9,985,836

















10,008,225















ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)











0.60





%













0.93





%













0.57





%













0.74





%













0.84





%











PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)











0.89

















1.32

















0.50

















1.13

















1.28



























































Calculation of tangible book value per common share:











Total common stockholders’ equity





$





1,205,769













$





1,180,177













$





1,145,245













$





1,145,673













$





1,095,894













Goodwill









(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)









Other intangible assets, net









(36,444





)













(38,212





)













(37,473





)













(39,272





)













(41,177





)









Tangible common equity









1,040,646

















1,013,286

















979,093

















977,722

















926,038













Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period









31,224,718

















31,244,006

















31,197,574

















31,167,410

















31,108,667















Book value per common share (GAAP)







$





38.62













$





37.77













$





36.71













$





36.76













$





35.23















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)











33.33

















32.43

















31.38

















31.37

















29.77



























































Calculation of ROATCE:











































Net income





$





14,647













$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













Divided by number of days in the quarter









91

















90

















92

















92

















91













Multiplied by number of days in the year









365

















365

















366

















366

















366













Annualized net income





$





58,749













$





90,889













$





56,770













$





74,000













$





84,417

























































Total average common stockholders’ equity





$





1,190,331













$





1,166,749













$





1,149,228













$





1,125,697













$





1,084,269













Average goodwill









(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)









Average other intangible assets, net









(37,459





)













(38,254





)













(38,646





)













(40,487





)













(42,563





)









Average tangible common equity









1,024,193

















999,816

















981,903

















956,531

















913,027



























































ROAE (annualized) (GAAP)











4.94





%













7.79





%













4.94





%













6.57





%













7.79





%











ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP)











5.74

















9.09

















5.78

















7.74

















9.25



























































Calculation of core efficiency ratio:















































Total noninterest expense





$





61,983













$





62,068













$





65,422













$





62,521













$





64,388













Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense









(8,460





)













(8,230





)













(8,497





)













(8,448





)













(8,402





)









Adjusted total noninterest expense









53,523

















53,838

















56,925

















54,073

















55,986

























































Net interest income





$





82,136













$





78,459













$





78,349













$





74,804













$





73,890













Insurance and mortgage net interest income









(2,924





)













(2,815





)













(2,666





)













(2,578





)













(2,407





)









Total noninterest income









1,368

















15,602

















(330





)













15,989

















22,465













Insurance and mortgage noninterest income









(8,030





)













(8,842





)













(6,592





)













(8,081





)













(8,543





)









Adjusted total revenue









72,550

















82,404

















68,761

















80,134

















85,405



























































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)











74.23





%













65.99





%













83.85





%













68.86





%













66.82





%











Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











73.77

















65.33

















82.79

















67.48

















65.55



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued













(Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024







































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











Calculation of PTPP earnings:

























Net income







$





37,058













$





43,621













Provision for credit losses









6,306

















8,243













Income tax expense









10,150

















11,974















PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)







$





53,514













$





63,838



































Calculation of PTPP ROAA:























PTPP Earnings





$





53,514













$





63,838













Divided by the year-to-date number of days









181

















182













Multiplied by number of days in the year









365

















366













Annualized PTPP Earnings





$





107,915













$





128,378

































Divided by total average assets





$





9,761,814













$





9,934,730















ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)











0.77





%













0.88





%











PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)











1.11

















1.29



































Calculation of ROATCE:



















Net income





$





37,058













$





43,621













Divided by the year-to-date number of days









181

















182













Multiplied by number of days in the year









365

















366













Annualized net income





$





74,730













$





87,721

































Total average common stockholders’ equity





$





1,178,605













$





1,073,487













Average goodwill









(128,679





)













(128,679





)









Average other intangible assets, net









(37,854





)













(43,631





)









Average tangible common equity









1,012,072

















901,177



































ROAE (annualized) (GAAP)











6.34





%













8.17





%











ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP)











7.38

















9.73



































Calculation of core efficiency ratio:























Total noninterest expense





$





124,051













$





123,095













Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense









(16,690





)













(16,447





)









Adjusted total noninterest expense









107,361

















106,648

































Net interest income





$





160,595













$





147,213













Insurance and mortgage net interest income









(5,739





)













(5,202





)









Total noninterest income









16,970

















39,720













Insurance and mortgage noninterest income









(16,872





)













(18,666





)









Adjusted total revenue









154,954

















163,065



































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











69.86





%













65.85





%











Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











69.29

















65.40















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.