Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Drop In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.62 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $18.60 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $83.70 million from $74.80 million last year.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.62 Mln. vs. $18.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $83.70 Mln vs. $74.80 Mln last year.

