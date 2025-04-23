Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports 57% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Income to $22.4 Million

Origin Bancorp reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $22.4 million for Q1 2025, driven by improved earnings and efficiency initiatives.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025, reaching $22.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million or $0.46 per share in the previous quarter. The company announced a robust pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $32.0 million, a notable rise from $12.6 million in the prior quarter. The chairman and CEO, Drake Mills, expressed pride in the commitment of employees to serve customers and communities, highlighting the launch of the "Optimize Origin" initiative aimed at achieving sustainable financial performance through improvements in productivity, efficiency, and employee engagement. Key financials showed net interest income at $78.5 million, a marginal increase from the last quarter, while total loans held for investment increased slightly to $7.59 billion. Overall, the company aims to enhance its return on average assets as part of its strategic objectives.

Potential Positives

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $22.4 million, representing a significant increase of 57.0% compared to the linked quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were reported at $32.0 million for the quarter, up from $12.6 million in the previous quarter, highlighting strong operational performance.

Return on average assets (ROAA) increased to 0.93%, a 63.2% boost from the prior quarter, indicating improved profitability relative to total assets.

Implementation of the "Optimize Origin" initiative is projected to drive annual earnings improvement of approximately $23.4 million on a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, reflecting a strategic focus on sustainable financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Increase in past due loans by $30.3 million, indicating potential issues in loan repayment and increasing credit risk.

Net charge-offs increased by $3.3 million compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about asset quality and loan performance.

Nonperforming loans increased by $6.4 million, resulting in a higher percentage of nonperforming loans to total loans, suggesting deteriorating loan quality.

FAQ

What were Origin Bancorp's net income figures for Q1 2025?

Origin Bancorp reported a net income of $22.4 million for Q1 2025, up from $14.3 million in Q4 2024.

How much did Origin's diluted earnings per share increase?

The diluted earnings per share increased to $0.71 for Q1 2025 from $0.46 in the previous quarter.

What is the Optimize Origin initiative?

Optimize Origin aims to enhance financial performance through improved productivity, efficiency, and employee engagement.

How have total deposits changed at Origin Bancorp?

Total deposits increased by $115.3 million to $8.34 billion at the end of Q1 2025.

What was the return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The return on average assets for Origin Bancorp was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

RUSTON, La., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $22.4 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)



(1)



earnings were $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the linked quarter.





“Origin reported solid results for the quarter, and I am proud of how our bankers remain responsive to our customers and communities,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “During last quarter’searnings call we introduced





Optimize Origin





, which is our plan to deliver sustainable elite-level financial performance. I am pleased with the overwhelming focus and commitment our employees have on accomplishing this goal and the progress we have made since launch.”









(1)



PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.







































Optimize Origin











In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.



In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.



Built on three primary pillars:





Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency





Balance Sheet Optimization





Culture & Employee Engagement







Built on three primary pillars:



Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.



Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.



Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.



Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.



We believe the actions we have taken will drive earnings improvement of approximately $23.4 million annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis.





































Financial Highlights









Net interest income was $78.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $110,000, or 0.1%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in eight quarters.



Net interest income was $78.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $110,000, or 0.1%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in eight quarters.



Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $8.1 million, or 57.0% compared to the linked quarter.



Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $8.1 million, or 57.0% compared to the linked quarter.



Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 11 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This expansion was driven primarily by a 34 basis point reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a 12 basis point decline in our yield earned on interest-earning assets.



Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 11 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This expansion was driven primarily by a 34 basis point reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a 12 basis point decline in our yield earned on interest-earning assets.



Return on average assets (“ROAA”), annualized, was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 63.2% increase when compared to 0.57% in the linked quarter. PTPP ROAA



(1)



, annualized, was 1.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 164.0% compared to 0.50% in the linked quarter.



Return on average assets (“ROAA”), annualized, was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 63.2% increase when compared to 0.57% in the linked quarter. PTPP ROAA , annualized, was 1.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 164.0% compared to 0.50% in the linked quarter.



Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, compared to December 31, 2024. Average LHFI were $7.50 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $298.2 million, or 3.83%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, compared to December 31, 2024. Average LHFI were $7.50 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $298.2 million, or 3.83%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $8.34 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $115.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $8.29 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $145.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to December 31, 2024.











(1)



PTPP ROAA is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.









Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin







Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $78.5 million, an increase of $110,000, or 0.1%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense paid on interest-bearing deposits and increases of $1.4 million and $1.3 million in interest income earned on investment securities and average interest-earning balances due from banks, partially offset by a decrease of $9.9 million in interest income earned on LHFI.





The decrease in average rates of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and two fewer days in the current quarter, reduced interest expense by $5.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 3.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 38 basis points, from 3.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The $1.4 million increase in interest income earned on investment securities was primarily driven by the bond portfolio optimization strategy we executed during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in which we replaced securities with a total book value of $188.2 million and a weighted average yield of 1.51% with new securities totaling $173.7 million with a weighted average yield of 5.22%.





The $1.3 million increase in interest income earned on average interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by a $149.0 million increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks which led to a $1.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a reduction in average yield.





The decrease in average LHFI principal balance, the impact of two fewer calendar days and a decline in average rates during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted in decreases to interest income of $5.5 million, $2.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in average LHFI principal balance was primarily driven by decreases of $170.2 million and $114.4 million in mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”) and average construction/land/land development loan balances. The average rate on LHFI was 6.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 14 basis points, compared to 6.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, marking the first rate reduction since early 2020. Subsequently, it implemented two additional reductions, with the current federal funds target range set to 4.25% to 4.50% on December 18, 2024. The Federal Reserve maintained this target range throughout the first quarter of 2025. In total, the federal funds target range has decreased 100 basis points from its recent cycle high.





Our NIM-FTE was 3.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing 11- and 25-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 5.79%, a decrease of 12 and 20 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 3.30%, representing 34- and 58-basis point decreases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2024, respectively.







Credit Quality







The table below includes key credit quality information:















At and For the Three Months Ended













Change













% Change











(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)







March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Linked









Quarter













Linked









Quarter











Past due LHFI





$





72,774













$





42,437













$





32,835













$





30,337













71.5





%









Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”)









92,011

















91,060

















98,375

















951













1.0













Classified loans









127,676

















118,782

















84,217

















8,894













7.5













Total nonperforming LHFI









81,368

















75,002

















40,439

















6,366













8.5













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









3,444

















(5,398





)













3,012

















8,842













N/M













Net charge-offs (recoveries)









2,728

















(560





)













2,582

















3,288













N/M















Credit quality ratios







(1)







:



















































ALCL to nonperforming LHFI









113.08





%













121.41





%













243.27





%













(8.33





)%









N/A













ALCL to total LHFI









1.21

















1.20

















1.25

















0.01













N/A













ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted



(2)











1.28

















1.25

















1.30

















0.03













N/A













Classified loans to total LHFI









1.68

















1.57

















1.07

















0.11













N/A













Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI









1.07

















0.99

















0.51

















0.08













N/A













Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)









0.15

















(0.03





)













0.13

















0.18













N/A

























































































___________________________













N/M = Not meaningful.













N/A = Not applicable.











(1)







Please see the



Loan Data



schedule at the back of this document for additional information.











(2)







The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





















Past due loans increased $30.3 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to 11 relationships totaling $39.8 million. The increase in past due loan relationships primarily consisted of residential real estate totaling $18.0 million, commercial real estate totaling $8.3 million, commercial and industrial totaling $9.7 million and construction/land/land development totaling $3.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a $4.5 million decrease in three previously past due residential real estate relationships, one of which paid off during the current quarter.





Nonperforming LHFI increased $6.4 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, evidenced by an increase in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 1.07% compared to 0.99% for the linked quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by two loan relationships totaling $8.2 million at March 31, 2025, with residential real estate loans totaling $5.1 million of the increase. The increase in nonperforming loans was partially offset by one residential real estate loan relationship totaling $2.1 million that paid off during the current quarter, but was considered nonperforming at December 31, 2024.





Classified loans increased $8.9 million to $127.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $118.8 million at December 31, 2024. As discussed in previous filings, our classified and nonperforming LHFI were negatively impacted beginning in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of litigation against the bank brought in response to certain questioned activity involving a former banker in our East Texas market. We continue to work toward a resolution in this matter.





Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $3.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which includes a $3.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision release of $5.5 million for the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1.0 million during the current quarter, primarily driven by the $1.4 million increase in the individually evaluated portion of the reserve as a result of the increase in nonperforming loans.





Net charge-offs increased $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to total charge-offs of $4.8 million in the current quarter, consisting primarily of two commercial and industrial loan relationships with charge-offs totaling $2.6 million.







Noninterest Income







Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $15.6 million, an increase of $15.9 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by the $14.6 million loss on sales of securities, net, in the linked quarter and the $2.5 million increase in insurance commission and fee income in the current quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in limited partnership investment (loss) income.





The loss on sales of securities, net, during the linked quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy security sale, with no such sale in the current quarter.





The increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.





The decrease in limited partnership investment income (loss) was due to $1.6 million in fair value adjustments on multiple limited partnership investments.







Noninterest Expense







Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $62.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 5.1% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $3.1 million, $814,000 and $796,000 in other noninterest expense, professional services and advertising and marketing expense, respectively, that was partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefit expense.





The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to $3.1 million in contingency expense recorded during the linked quarter. There was no such contingency reserve recorded in the current quarter.





The $814,000 decrease in professional services was primarily due to a decrease of $668,000 in forensic accounting fees compared to the linked quarter.





The $796,000 decrease in advertising and marketing was primarily due to a decrease in targeted marketing efforts in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter.





The $1.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) of $1.7 million that was recorded in the linked quarter and related to the operations of BTH Bank, N.A., which we acquired in 2022. The ERC is a refundable tax credit for certain eligible businesses that had employees affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation due to the adjustment of the incentive compensation accrual during the current quarter.







Financial Condition









Loans









Total LHFI at March 31, 2025, were $7.59 billion, an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, from $7.57 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $314.5 million, or 4.0%, compared to March 31, 2024.



Total LHFI at March 31, 2025, were $7.59 billion, an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, from $7.57 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $314.5 million, or 4.0%, compared to March 31, 2024.



The primary driver of the increase during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were increases in multi-family real estate, MW LOC, residential real estate - single family and commercial and industrial loans of $64.3 million, $55.1 million, $33.1 million and $19.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $93.6 million and $65.4 million in total commercial real estate and construction/land/land development loans, respectively.









Securities









Total securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.18 billion, an increase of $58.8 million, or 5.3%, from $1.12 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $30.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2024.



Total securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.18 billion, an increase of $58.8 million, or 5.3%, from $1.12 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $30.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2024.



The increase in securities was due to purchases of $73.1 million in the current quarter. This was partially offset by maturities, scheduled principal payments and calls.



The increase in securities was due to purchases of $73.1 million in the current quarter. This was partially offset by maturities, scheduled principal payments and calls.



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $90.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 14.7% , from the linked quarter.



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $90.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 14.7% , from the linked quarter.



The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.46 years as of December 31, 2024.









Deposits









Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $8.34 billion, an increase of $115.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $167.1 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase of $278.9 million in money market deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $78.0 million and $67.1 million in time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.



Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $8.34 billion, an increase of $115.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $167.1 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase of $278.9 million in money market deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $78.0 million and $67.1 million in time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.



At March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%, compared to 23.1% and 22.2% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Excluding brokered deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.8%, compared to 23.3% and 23.9% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.









Subordinate debentures









Total subordinated debentures at March 31, 2025, were $89.6 million, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 44.0%, from $159.9 million at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $71.1 million, or 44.2%, compared to March 31, 2024.



Total subordinated debentures at March 31, 2025, were $89.6 million, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 44.0%, from $159.9 million at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $71.1 million, or 44.2%, compared to March 31, 2024.



The decrease was due to the redemption of $70.0 million in subordinated debentures in conjunction with our



Optimize Origin



initiative, as forecasted in our fourth quarter 2024 investor presentation. We recognized $681,000 in original issue discount amortization related to the redemption during the current quarter. Based upon our forecast, the redemption is expected to result in approximately $2.1 million in annualized future interest expense savings.









Conference Call







Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 66134 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting



https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ125



.





If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.







About Origin







Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit



www.origin.bank



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.





Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.





This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.







Contact:







Investor Relations





Chris Reigelman





318-497-3177







chris@origin.bank







Media Contact





Ryan Kilpatrick





318-232-7472







rkilpatrick@origin.bank













Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Selected Quarterly Financial Data









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

























































Income statement and share amounts







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Net interest income





$





78,459













$





78,349













$





74,804













$





73,890













$





73,323













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603

















5,231

















3,012













Noninterest income









15,602

















(330





)













15,989

















22,465

















17,255













Noninterest expense









62,068

















65,422

















62,521

















64,388

















58,707













Income before income tax expense









28,549

















17,995

















23,669

















26,736

















28,859













Income tax expense









6,138

















3,725

















5,068

















5,747

















6,227













Net income





$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













$





22,632













PTPP earnings



(1)







$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967













$





31,871













Basic earnings per common share









0.72

















0.46

















0.60

















0.68

















0.73













Diluted earnings per common share









0.71

















0.46

















0.60

















0.67

















0.73













Dividends declared per common share









0.15

















0.15

















0.15

















0.15

















0.15













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic









31,205,752

















31,155,486

















31,130,293

















31,042,527

















30,981,333













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted









31,412,010

















31,308,805

















31,239,877

















31,131,829

















31,078,910



























































Balance sheet data















































Total LHFI





$





7,585,526













$





7,573,713













$





7,956,790













$





7,959,171













$





7,900,027













Total LHFI excluding MW LOC









7,181,395

















7,224,632

















7,461,602

















7,452,666

















7,499,032













Total assets









9,750,372

















9,678,702

















9,965,986

















9,947,182

















9,892,379













Total deposits









8,338,412

















8,223,120

















8,486,568

















8,510,842

















8,505,464













Total stockholders’ equity









1,180,177

















1,145,245

















1,145,673

















1,095,894

















1,078,853



























































Performance metrics and capital ratios















































Yield on LHFI









6.33





%













6.47





%













6.67





%













6.58





%













6.58





%









Yield on interest-earnings assets









5.79

















5.91

















6.09

















6.04

















5.99













Cost of interest-bearing deposits









3.23

















3.61

















4.01

















3.95

















3.85













Cost of total deposits









2.52

















2.79

















3.14

















3.08

















2.99













NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")









3.44

















3.33

















3.18

















3.17

















3.19













Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")









0.93

















0.57

















0.74

















0.84

















0.92













PTPP ROAA (annualized)



(1)











1.32

















0.50

















1.13

















1.28

















1.30













Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")









7.79

















4.94

















6.57

















7.79

















8.57













Book value per common share





$





37.77













$





36.71













$





36.76













$





35.23













$





34.79













Tangible book value per common share



(1)











32.43

















31.38

















31.37

















29.77

















29.24













Adjusted tangible book value per common share



(1)











35.33

















34.78

















34.39

















33.86

















33.27













Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")



(1)











9.09





%













5.78





%













7.74





%













9.25





%













10.24





%









Efficiency ratio



(2)











65.99

















83.85

















68.86

















66.82

















64.81













Core efficiency ratio



(1)











65.33

















82.79

















67.48

















65.55

















65.24













Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets



(3)











13.57

















13.32

















12.46

















12.15

















11.97













Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



(3)











13.76

















13.52

















12.64

















12.33

















12.15













Total capital to risk-weighted assets



(3)











15.81

















16.44

















15.45

















15.16

















14.98













Tier 1 leverage ratio



(3)











11.47

















11.08

















10.93

















10.70

















10.66

































































































___________________________















(1)







PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.











(2)







Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.











(3)







March 31, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

























































Interest and dividend income







(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Interest and fees on loans





$





117,075













$





127,021













$





133,195









$





129,879









$





127,186













Investment securities-taxable









8,076

















6,651

















6,536













6,606













6,849













Investment securities-nontaxable









968

















964

















905













893













910













Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions









6,424

















5,197

















3,621













4,416













3,756















Total interest and dividend income











132,543

















139,833

















144,257













141,794













138,701















Interest expense















































Interest-bearing deposits









51,779

















59,511

















67,051













65,469













62,842













FHLB advances and other borrowings









96

















88

















482













514













518













Subordinated indebtedness









2,209

















1,885

















1,920













1,921













2,018















Total interest expense











54,084

















61,484

















69,453













67,904













65,378















Net interest income











78,459

















78,349

















74,804













73,890













73,323













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603













5,231













3,012















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











75,015

















83,747

















70,201













68,659













70,311















Noninterest income















































Insurance commission and fee income









7,927

















5,441

















6,928













6,665













7,725













Service charges and fees









4,716

















4,801

















4,664













4,862













4,688













Other fee income









2,301

















2,152

















2,114













2,404













2,247













Mortgage banking revenue









915

















1,151

















1,153













1,878













2,398













Swap fee income









533

















116

















106













44













57













(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net









—

















(14,617





)













221













—













(403





)









Limited partnership investment (loss) income









(1,692





)













(62





)













375













68













138













Change in fair value of equity investments









—

















—

















—













5,188













—













Other income









902

















688

















428













1,356













405















Total noninterest income (loss)











15,602

















(330





)













15,989













22,465













17,255















Noninterest expense















































Salaries and employee benefits









37,731

















36,405

















38,491













38,109













35,818













Occupancy and equipment, net









8,544

















7,913

















6,298













7,009













6,645













Data processing









2,957

















3,414

















3,470













3,468













3,145













Office and operations









2,972

















2,883

















2,984













3,072













2,502













Intangible asset amortization









1,761

















1,800

















1,905













2,137













2,137













Regulatory assessments









1,392

















1,535

















1,791













1,842













1,734













Advertising and marketing









1,133

















1,929

















1,449













1,328













1,444













Professional services









1,250

















2,064

















2,012













1,303













1,231













Electronic banking









1,354

















1,377

















1,308













1,238













1,239













Loan-related expenses









599

















431

















751













1,077













905













Franchise tax expense









675

















884

















721













815













477













Other expenses









1,700

















4,787

















1,341













2,990













1,430















Total noninterest expense











62,068

















65,422

















62,521













64,388













58,707















Income before income tax expense











28,549

















17,995

















23,669













26,736













28,859













Income tax expense









6,138

















3,725

















5,068













5,747













6,227















Net income







$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601









$





20,989









$





22,632







































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)























































(Dollars in thousands)







March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Assets















































Cash and due from banks





$





112,888













$





132,991













$





159,337













$





137,615













$





98,147













Interest-bearing deposits in banks









373,314

















337,258

















161,854

















150,435

















193,365













Total cash and cash equivalents









486,202

















470,249

















321,191

















288,050

















291,512













Securities:













































AFS









1,161,368

















1,102,528

















1,160,965

















1,160,048

















1,190,922













Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses









11,094

















11,095

















11,096

















11,616

















11,651













Securities carried at fair value through income









6,512

















6,512

















6,533

















6,499

















6,755













Total securities









1,178,974

















1,120,135

















1,178,594

















1,178,163

















1,209,328













Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions









71,754

















71,643

















67,068

















64,010

















53,870













Loans held for sale









10,191

















10,494

















7,631

















18,291

















14,975













LHFI









7,585,526

















7,573,713

















7,956,790

















7,959,171

















7,900,027













Less: ALCL









92,011

















91,060

















95,989

















100,865

















98,375













LHFI, net of ALCL









7,493,515

















7,482,653

















7,860,801

















7,858,306

















7,801,652













Premises and equipment, net









123,847

















126,620

















126,751

















121,562

















120,931













Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance









41,021

















40,840

















40,602

















40,365

















40,134













Goodwill









128,679

















128,679

















128,679

















128,679

















128,679













Other intangible assets, net









38,212

















37,473

















39,272

















41,177

















43,314













Accrued interest receivable and other assets









177,977

















189,916

















195,397

















208,579

















187,984















Total assets







$





9,750,372













$





9,678,702













$





9,965,986













$





9,947,182













$





9,892,379















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity















































Noninterest-bearing deposits





$





1,888,808













$





1,900,651













$





1,893,767













$





1,866,622













$





1,887,066













Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any









5,536,636

















5,301,243

















5,137,940

















4,984,817

















4,990,632













Time deposits









862,968

















941,000

















1,023,252

















1,022,589

















1,030,656













Brokered deposits









50,000

















80,226

















431,609

















636,814

















597,110













Total deposits









8,338,412

















8,223,120

















8,486,568

















8,510,842

















8,505,464













FHLB advances and other borrowings









12,488

















12,460

















30,446

















40,737

















13,158













Subordinated indebtedness









89,599

















159,943

















159,861

















159,779

















160,684













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









129,696

















137,934

















143,438

















139,930

















134,220













Total liabilities









8,570,195

















8,533,457

















8,820,313

















8,851,288

















8,813,526













Stockholders’ equity:













































Common stock









156,220

















155,988

















155,837

















155,543

















155,057













Additional paid-in capital









538,790

















537,366

















535,662

















532,950

















530,380













Retained earnings









575,578

















557,920

















548,419

















534,585

















518,325













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(90,411





)













(106,029





)













(94,245





)













(127,184





)













(124,909





)









Total stockholders’ equity









1,180,177

















1,145,245

















1,145,673

















1,095,894

















1,078,853















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





9,750,372













$





9,678,702













$





9,965,986













$





9,947,182













$





9,892,379















































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Loan Data









(Unaudited)





























At and For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

























































LHFI







(Dollars in thousands)









Owner occupied commercial real estate





$





937,985













$





975,947













$





991,671













$





959,850













$





948,624













Non-owner occupied commercial real estate









1,445,864

















1,501,484

















1,533,093

















1,563,152

















1,472,164













Construction/land/land development









798,609

















864,011

















991,545

















1,017,389

















1,168,597













Residential real estate - single family









1,465,192

















1,432,129

















1,414,013

















1,421,027

















1,373,532













Multi-family real estate









489,765

















425,460

















434,317

















398,202

















359,765













Total real estate loans









5,137,415

















5,199,031

















5,364,639

















5,359,620

















5,322,682













Commercial and industrial









2,022,085

















2,002,634

















2,074,037

















2,070,947

















2,154,151













MW LOC









404,131

















349,081

















495,188

















506,505

















400,995













Consumer









21,895

















22,967

















22,926

















22,099

















22,199















Total LHFI











7,585,526

















7,573,713

















7,956,790

















7,959,171

















7,900,027













Less: ALCL









92,011

















91,060

















95,989

















100,865

















98,375













LHFI, net





$





7,493,515













$





7,482,653













$





7,860,801













$





7,858,306













$





7,801,652



























































Nonperforming assets







(1)

















































Nonperforming LHFI













































Commercial real estate





$





5,465













$





4,974













$





2,776













$





2,196













$





4,474













Construction/land/land development









17,694

















18,505

















26,291

















26,336

















383













Residential real estate



(2)











40,749

















36,221

















14,313

















13,493

















14,918













Commercial and industrial









17,325

















15,120

















20,486

















33,608

















20,560













Consumer









135

















182

















407

















179

















104















Total nonperforming LHFI











81,368

















75,002

















64,273

















75,812

















40,439













Other real estate owned/repossessed assets









1,990

















3,635

















6,043

















6,827

















3,935















Total nonperforming assets







$





83,358













$





78,637













$





70,316













$





82,639













$





44,374













Classified assets





$





129,666













$





122,417













$





113,529













$





125,081













$





88,152













Past due LHFI



(3)











72,774

















42,437

















38,838

















66,276

















32,835



























































Allowance for loan credit losses















































Balance at beginning of period





$





91,060













$





95,989













$





100,865













$





98,375













$





96,868













Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses









3,679

















(5,489





)













4,644

















5,436

















4,089













Loans charged off









4,848

















2,025

















11,226

















3,706

















6,683













Loan recoveries









2,120

















2,585

















1,706

















760

















4,101













Net charge-offs (recoveries)









2,728

















(560





)













9,520

















2,946

















2,582













Balance at end of period





$





92,011













$





91,060













$





95,989













$





100,865













$





98,375



























































Credit quality ratios















































Total nonperforming assets to total assets









0.85





%













0.81





%













0.71





%













0.83





%













0.45





%









Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI









1.07

















0.99

















0.81

















0.95

















0.51













Past due LHFI to LHFI









0.96

















0.56

















0.49

















0.83

















0.42













ALCL to nonperforming LHFI









113.08

















121.41

















149.35

















133.05

















243.27













ALCL to total LHFI









1.21

















1.20

















1.21

















1.27

















1.25













ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted



(4)











1.28

















1.25

















1.28

















1.34

















1.30













Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized)









0.15

















(0.03





)













0.48

















0.15

















0.13

































































































___________________________















(1)







Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.











(2)







Includes multi-family real estate.











(3)







Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.











(4)







The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Average Balances and Yields/Rates









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Average Balance













Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Yield/Rate













Average Balance













Yield/Rate

































































Assets







(Dollars in thousands)









Commercial real estate





$





2,448,099









5.82





%









$





2,499,279









5.89





%









$





2,438,476









5.84





%









Construction/land/land development









821,754









6.87

















936,134









6.92

















1,130,355









7.25













Residential real estate



(1)











1,909,922









5.53

















1,847,399









5.50

















1,739,105









5.40













Commercial and industrial ("C&I")









2,004,034









7.37

















2,028,290









7.68

















2,121,502









7.89













MW LOC









289,521









7.07

















459,716









7.26

















306,248









7.59













Consumer









22,709









7.45

















23,393









7.64

















23,319









8.07















LHFI











7,496,039









6.33

















7,794,211









6.47

















7,759,005









6.58













Loans held for sale









8,590









6.18

















10,981









6.81

















12,906









5.86















Loans receivable











7,504,629









6.33

















7,805,192









6.47

















7,771,911









6.58













Investment securities-taxable









1,021,904









3.21

















1,002,216









2.64

















1,095,480









2.51













Investment securities-nontaxable









140,875









2.79

















149,307









2.57

















148,077









2.47













Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions









71,669









2.35

















69,070









2.78

















58,455









3.77













Interest-earning balances due from banks









543,821









4.48

















394,790









4.75

















240,432









5.37















Total interest-earning assets











9,282,898









5.79

















9,420,575









5.91

















9,314,355









5.99













Noninterest-earning assets









525,317





















557,968





















546,881



















Total assets







$





9,808,215

















$





9,978,543

















$





9,861,236







































































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





















































Liabilities























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















































Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts





$





5,538,710









3.14





%









$





5,341,028









3.48





%









$





5,009,117









3.69





%









Time deposits









972,176









3.69

















1,213,565









4.20

















1,563,992









4.35















Total interest-bearing deposits











6,510,886









3.23

















6,554,593









3.61

















6,573,109









3.85













FHLB advances and other borrowings









14,148









2.75

















12,698









2.76

















42,284









4.92













Subordinated indebtedness









124,133









7.22

















159,910









4.69

















165,252









4.91















Total interest-bearing liabilities











6,649,167









3.30

















6,727,201









3.64

















6,780,645









3.88













Noninterest-bearing liabilities





















































Noninterest-bearing deposits









1,837,365





















1,940,689





















1,866,496

















Other liabilities









154,934





















161,425





















151,390



















Total liabilities











8,641,466





















8,829,315





















8,798,531



















Stockholders’ Equity











1,166,749





















1,149,228





















1,062,705



















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





9,808,215

















$





9,978,543

















$





9,861,236

















Net interest spread













2.49





%

















2.27





%

















2.11





%









NIM













3.43





















3.31





















3.17













NIM-FTE



(2)















3.44





















3.33





















3.19













































































___________________________















(1)







Includes multi-family real estate.











(2)







In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Notable Items









(Unaudited)





























At and For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024

















$ Impact













EPS









Impact







(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact







(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact







(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact







(1)















$ Impact













EPS









Impact







(1)





































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









Notable interest income items:

















































































Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity





$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





—













$





(1,206





)









$





(0.03





)









$





—













$





—













Notable interest expense items:

















































































OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption









(681





)













(0.02





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Notable provision expense items:

















































































Provision release (expense) related to questioned banker activity









—

















—

















3,212

















0.08

















—

















—

















(3,212





)













(0.08





)













—

















—













Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity









375

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—

















(4,131





)













(0.11





)













—

















—













Notable noninterest income items



(2)



:









































































MSR gain (impairment)









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















410

















0.01













(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net









—

















—

















(14,617





)













(0.37





)













221

















0.01

















—

















—

















(403





)













(0.01





)









Gain on sub-debt repurchase









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















81

















—

















—

















—













Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















5,188

















0.13

















—

















—













Net (loss) gain on OREO properties



(2)











(212





)













(0.01





)













198

















—

















—

















—

















800

















0.02

















—

















—













BOLI payout









208

















0.01

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Notable noninterest expense items:









































































Operating expense related to questioned banker activity









(543





)













(0.01





)













(4,069





)













(0.10





)













(848





)













(0.02





)













(1,452





)













(0.04





)













—

















—













Operating expense related to strategic



Optimize Origin



initiatives









(1,615





)













(0.04





)













(1,121





)













(0.03





)













—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Employee Retention Credit









213

















0.01

















1,651

















0.04

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—















Total notable items







$





(2,255





)













(0.06





)









$





(14,746





)













(0.37





)









$





(627





)













(0.02





)









$





(3,932





)













(0.10





)









$





7

















—

















































































































































































___________________________















(1)







The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.











(2)







The $212,000 net (loss) gain on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.



































Origin Bancorp, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)

























At and For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024



























































(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











Calculation of PTPP earnings:















































Net income





$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













$





22,632













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









3,444

















(5,398





)













4,603

















5,231

















3,012













Income tax expense









6,138

















3,725

















5,068

















5,747

















6,227















PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)







$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967













$





31,871



























































Calculation of PTPP ROAA:















































PTPP earnings





$





31,993













$





12,597













$





28,272













$





31,967













$





31,871













Divided by number of days in the quarter









90

















92

















92

















91

















91













Multiplied by the number of days in the year









365

















366

















366

















366

















366













PTPP earnings, annualized





$





129,749













$





50,114













$





112,473













$





128,571













$





128,184

























































Divided by total average assets





$





9,808,215













$





9,978,543













$





9,985,836













$





10,008,225













$





9,861,236















ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)











0.93





%













0.57





%













0.74





%













0.84





%













0.92





%











PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)











1.32

















0.50

















1.13

















1.28

















1.30



























































Calculation of tangible book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:











Total common stockholders’ equity





$





1,180,177













$





1,145,245













$





1,145,673













$





1,095,894













$





1,078,853













Goodwill









(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)









Other intangible assets, net









(38,212





)













(37,473





)













(39,272





)













(41,177





)













(43,314





)









Tangible common equity









1,013,286

















979,093

















977,722

















926,038

















906,860













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









90,411

















106,029

















94,245

















127,184

















124,909













Adjusted tangible common equity









1,103,697

















1,085,122

















1,071,967

















1,053,222

















1,031,769













Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period









31,244,006

















31,197,574

















31,167,410

















31,108,667

















31,011,304















Book value per common share (GAAP)







$





37.77













$





36.71













$





36.76













$





35.23













$





34.79















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)











32.43

















31.38

















31.37

















29.77

















29.24















Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)











35.33

















34.78

















34.39

















33.86

















33.27



























































Calculation of ROATCE:











































Net income





$





22,411













$





14,270













$





18,601













$





20,989













$





22,632













Divided by number of days in the quarter









90

















92

















92

















91

















91













Multiplied by number of days in the year









365

















366

















366

















366

















366













Annualized net income





$





90,889













$





56,770













$





74,000













$





84,417













$





91,025

























































Total average common stockholders’ equity





$





1,166,749













$





1,149,228













$





1,125,697













$





1,084,269













$





1,062,705













Average goodwill









(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)













(128,679





)









Average other intangible assets, net









(38,254





)













(38,646





)













(40,487





)













(42,563





)













(44,700





)









Average tangible common equity









999,816

















981,903

















956,531

















913,027

















889,326



























































ROATCE (non-GAAP)











9.09





%













5.78





%













7.74





%













9.25





%













10.24





%











Calculation of core efficiency ratio:















































Total noninterest expense





$





62,068













$





65,422













$





62,521













$





64,388













$





58,707













Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense









(8,230





)













(8,497





)













(8,448





)













(8,402





)













(8,045





)









Adjusted total noninterest expense









53,838

















56,925

















54,073

















55,986

















50,662

























































Net interest income





$





78,459













$





78,349













$





74,804













$





73,890













$





73,323













Insurance and mortgage net interest income









(2,815





)













(2,666





)













(2,578





)













(2,407





)













(2,795





)









Total noninterest income









15,602

















(330





)













15,989

















22,465

















17,255













Insurance and mortgage noninterest income









(8,842





)













(6,592





)













(8,081





)













(8,543





)













(10,123





)









Adjusted total revenue









82,404

















68,761

















80,134

















85,405

















77,660



























































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)











65.99





%













83.85





%













68.86





%













66.82





%













64.81





%











Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)











65.33

















82.79

















67.48

















65.55

















65.24











