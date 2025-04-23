Stocks
Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports 57% Increase in Q1 2025 Net Income to $22.4 Million

April 23, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Origin Bancorp reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $22.4 million for Q1 2025, driven by improved earnings and efficiency initiatives.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income for the first quarter of 2025, reaching $22.4 million or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million or $0.46 per share in the previous quarter. The company announced a robust pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $32.0 million, a notable rise from $12.6 million in the prior quarter. The chairman and CEO, Drake Mills, expressed pride in the commitment of employees to serve customers and communities, highlighting the launch of the "Optimize Origin" initiative aimed at achieving sustainable financial performance through improvements in productivity, efficiency, and employee engagement. Key financials showed net interest income at $78.5 million, a marginal increase from the last quarter, while total loans held for investment increased slightly to $7.59 billion. Overall, the company aims to enhance its return on average assets as part of its strategic objectives.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $22.4 million, representing a significant increase of 57.0% compared to the linked quarter.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings were reported at $32.0 million for the quarter, up from $12.6 million in the previous quarter, highlighting strong operational performance.
  • Return on average assets (ROAA) increased to 0.93%, a 63.2% boost from the prior quarter, indicating improved profitability relative to total assets.
  • Implementation of the "Optimize Origin" initiative is projected to drive annual earnings improvement of approximately $23.4 million on a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, reflecting a strategic focus on sustainable financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Increase in past due loans by $30.3 million, indicating potential issues in loan repayment and increasing credit risk.
  • Net charge-offs increased by $3.3 million compared to the previous quarter, raising concerns about asset quality and loan performance.
  • Nonperforming loans increased by $6.4 million, resulting in a higher percentage of nonperforming loans to total loans, suggesting deteriorating loan quality.

FAQ

What were Origin Bancorp's net income figures for Q1 2025?

Origin Bancorp reported a net income of $22.4 million for Q1 2025, up from $14.3 million in Q4 2024.

How much did Origin's diluted earnings per share increase?

The diluted earnings per share increased to $0.71 for Q1 2025 from $0.46 in the previous quarter.

What is the Optimize Origin initiative?

Optimize Origin aims to enhance financial performance through improved productivity, efficiency, and employee engagement.

How have total deposits changed at Origin Bancorp?

Total deposits increased by $115.3 million to $8.34 billion at the end of Q1 2025.

What was the return on average assets for Q1 2025?

The return on average assets for Origin Bancorp was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



RUSTON, La., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $22.4 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)

(1)

earnings were $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the linked quarter.



“Origin reported solid results for the quarter, and I am proud of how our bankers remain responsive to our customers and communities,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “During last quarter’searnings call we introduced


Optimize Origin


, which is our plan to deliver sustainable elite-level financial performance. I am pleased with the overwhelming focus and commitment our employees have on accomplishing this goal and the progress we have made since launch.”





(1)

PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.







Optimize Origin





  • In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.


  • Built on three primary pillars:


    • Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency


    • Balance Sheet Optimization


    • Culture & Employee Engagement




  • Established near term target of greater than a 1% ROAA run rate by 4Q25 and an ultimate target of top quartile ROAA.


  • Near term target is being achieved in part by branch consolidation, headcount reduction, securities optimization, capital optimization, cash/liquidity management, mortgage restructuring, as well as other opportunistic efficiency optimizations throughout the organization.


  • We believe the actions we have taken will drive earnings improvement of approximately $23.4 million annually on a pre-tax pre-provision basis.






Financial Highlights




  • Net interest income was $78.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $110,000, or 0.1%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level in eight quarters.


  • Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $8.1 million, or 57.0% compared to the linked quarter.


  • Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded 11 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This expansion was driven primarily by a 34 basis point reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a 12 basis point decline in our yield earned on interest-earning assets.


  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”), annualized, was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a 63.2% increase when compared to 0.57% in the linked quarter. PTPP ROAA

    (1)

    , annualized, was 1.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 164.0% compared to 0.50% in the linked quarter.


  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.59 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, compared to December 31, 2024. Average LHFI were $7.50 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $298.2 million, or 3.83%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.


  • Total deposits were $8.34 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $115.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to December 31, 2024. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $8.29 billion at March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $145.5 million, or 1.8%, compared to December 31, 2024.





(1)

PTPP ROAA is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.




Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025




Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin



Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $78.5 million, an increase of $110,000, or 0.1%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense paid on interest-bearing deposits and increases of $1.4 million and $1.3 million in interest income earned on investment securities and average interest-earning balances due from banks, partially offset by a decrease of $9.9 million in interest income earned on LHFI.



The decrease in average rates of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and two fewer days in the current quarter, reduced interest expense by $5.8 million and $1.2 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 3.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 38 basis points, from 3.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



The $1.4 million increase in interest income earned on investment securities was primarily driven by the bond portfolio optimization strategy we executed during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in which we replaced securities with a total book value of $188.2 million and a weighted average yield of 1.51% with new securities totaling $173.7 million with a weighted average yield of 5.22%.



The $1.3 million increase in interest income earned on average interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by a $149.0 million increase in average interest-earning balances due from banks which led to a $1.8 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a reduction in average yield.



The decrease in average LHFI principal balance, the impact of two fewer calendar days and a decline in average rates during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, resulted in decreases to interest income of $5.5 million, $2.6 million and $1.8 million, respectively, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in average LHFI principal balance was primarily driven by decreases of $170.2 million and $114.4 million in mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”) and average construction/land/land development loan balances. The average rate on LHFI was 6.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 14 basis points, compared to 6.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On September 18, 2024, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds target rate range by 50 basis points, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, marking the first rate reduction since early 2020. Subsequently, it implemented two additional reductions, with the current federal funds target range set to 4.25% to 4.50% on December 18, 2024. The Federal Reserve maintained this target range throughout the first quarter of 2025. In total, the federal funds target range has decreased 100 basis points from its recent cycle high.



Our NIM-FTE was 3.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing 11- and 25-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 5.79%, a decrease of 12 and 20 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 3.30%, representing 34- and 58-basis point decreases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2024, respectively.




Credit Quality



The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended


Change


% Change

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Linked




Quarter


Linked




Quarter

Past due LHFI
$
72,774


$
42,437


$
32,835


$
30,337


71.5
%

Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”)

92,011



91,060



98,375



951


1.0

Classified loans

127,676



118,782



84,217



8,894


7.5

Total nonperforming LHFI

81,368



75,002



40,439



6,366


8.5

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

3,444



(5,398
)


3,012



8,842


N/M

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,728



(560
)


2,582



3,288


N/M


Credit quality ratios



(1)



:










ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

113.08
%


121.41
%


243.27
%


(8.33
)%

N/A

ALCL to total LHFI

1.21



1.20



1.25



0.01


N/A

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted

(2)

1.28



1.25



1.30



0.03


N/A

Classified loans to total LHFI

1.68



1.57



1.07



0.11


N/A

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

1.07



0.99



0.51



0.08


N/A

Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)

0.15



(0.03
)


0.13



0.18


N/A




















___________________________
N/M = Not meaningful.


N/A = Not applicable.


(1)
Please see the

Loan Data

schedule at the back of this document for additional information.


(2)
The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.




Past due loans increased $30.3 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to 11 relationships totaling $39.8 million. The increase in past due loan relationships primarily consisted of residential real estate totaling $18.0 million, commercial real estate totaling $8.3 million, commercial and industrial totaling $9.7 million and construction/land/land development totaling $3.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a $4.5 million decrease in three previously past due residential real estate relationships, one of which paid off during the current quarter.



Nonperforming LHFI increased $6.4 million for the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, evidenced by an increase in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 1.07% compared to 0.99% for the linked quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by two loan relationships totaling $8.2 million at March 31, 2025, with residential real estate loans totaling $5.1 million of the increase. The increase in nonperforming loans was partially offset by one residential real estate loan relationship totaling $2.1 million that paid off during the current quarter, but was considered nonperforming at December 31, 2024.



Classified loans increased $8.9 million to $127.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $118.8 million at December 31, 2024. As discussed in previous filings, our classified and nonperforming LHFI were negatively impacted beginning in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of litigation against the bank brought in response to certain questioned activity involving a former banker in our East Texas market. We continue to work toward a resolution in this matter.



Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $3.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which includes a $3.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision release of $5.5 million for the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1.0 million during the current quarter, primarily driven by the $1.4 million increase in the individually evaluated portion of the reserve as a result of the increase in nonperforming loans.



Net charge-offs increased $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to total charge-offs of $4.8 million in the current quarter, consisting primarily of two commercial and industrial loan relationships with charge-offs totaling $2.6 million.




Noninterest Income



Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $15.6 million, an increase of $15.9 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by the $14.6 million loss on sales of securities, net, in the linked quarter and the $2.5 million increase in insurance commission and fee income in the current quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in limited partnership investment (loss) income.



The loss on sales of securities, net, during the linked quarter was due to the execution of the bond portfolio optimization strategy security sale, with no such sale in the current quarter.



The increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by a seasonal increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.



The decrease in limited partnership investment income (loss) was due to $1.6 million in fair value adjustments on multiple limited partnership investments.




Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $62.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 5.1% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases of $3.1 million, $814,000 and $796,000 in other noninterest expense, professional services and advertising and marketing expense, respectively, that was partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefit expense.



The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to $3.1 million in contingency expense recorded during the linked quarter. There was no such contingency reserve recorded in the current quarter.



The $814,000 decrease in professional services was primarily due to a decrease of $668,000 in forensic accounting fees compared to the linked quarter.



The $796,000 decrease in advertising and marketing was primarily due to a decrease in targeted marketing efforts in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter.



The $1.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to an Employee Retention Credit (“ERC”) of $1.7 million that was recorded in the linked quarter and related to the operations of BTH Bank, N.A., which we acquired in 2022. The ERC is a refundable tax credit for certain eligible businesses that had employees affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation due to the adjustment of the incentive compensation accrual during the current quarter.




Financial Condition




Loans




  • Total LHFI at March 31, 2025, were $7.59 billion, an increase of $11.8 million, or 0.2%, from $7.57 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $314.5 million, or 4.0%, compared to March 31, 2024.


  • The primary driver of the increase during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the linked quarter, were increases in multi-family real estate, MW LOC, residential real estate - single family and commercial and industrial loans of $64.3 million, $55.1 million, $33.1 million and $19.5 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $93.6 million and $65.4 million in total commercial real estate and construction/land/land development loans, respectively.




Securities




  • Total securities at March 31, 2025 were $1.18 billion, an increase of $58.8 million, or 5.3%, from $1.12 billion at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $30.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2024.


  • The increase in securities was due to purchases of $73.1 million in the current quarter. This was partially offset by maturities, scheduled principal payments and calls.


  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $90.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 14.7% , from the linked quarter.


  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.10 years as of March 31, 2025, compared to 4.46 years as of December 31, 2024.




Deposits




  • Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $8.34 billion, an increase of $115.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $167.1 million, or 2.0%, from March 31, 2024. The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase of $278.9 million in money market deposits. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $78.0 million and $67.1 million in time deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) and interest-bearing demand deposits, respectively.


  • At March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%, compared to 23.1% and 22.2% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. Excluding brokered deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.8%, compared to 23.3% and 23.9% at December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.




Subordinate debentures




  • Total subordinated debentures at March 31, 2025, were $89.6 million, a decrease of $70.3 million, or 44.0%, from $159.9 million at December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $71.1 million, or 44.2%, compared to March 31, 2024.


  • The decrease was due to the redemption of $70.0 million in subordinated debentures in conjunction with our

    Optimize Origin

    initiative, as forecasted in our fourth quarter 2024 investor presentation. We recognized $681,000 in original issue discount amortization related to the redemption during the current quarter. Based upon our forecast, the redemption is expected to result in approximately $2.1 million in annualized future interest expense savings.




Conference Call



Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 66134 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at

www.origin.bank

under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting

https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ125

.



If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at

www.origin.bank

, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.




About Origin



Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit

www.origin.bank

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.



Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.



This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.




Contact:



Investor Relations


Chris Reigelman


318-497-3177



chris@origin.bank



Media Contact


Ryan Kilpatrick


318-232-7472



rkilpatrick@origin.bank









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Selected Quarterly Financial Data




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024












Income statement and share amounts
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net interest income
$
78,459


$
78,349


$
74,804


$
73,890


$
73,323

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

3,444



(5,398
)


4,603



5,231



3,012

Noninterest income

15,602



(330
)


15,989



22,465



17,255

Noninterest expense

62,068



65,422



62,521



64,388



58,707

Income before income tax expense

28,549



17,995



23,669



26,736



28,859

Income tax expense

6,138



3,725



5,068



5,747



6,227

Net income
$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989


$
22,632

PTPP earnings

(1)
$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967


$
31,871

Basic earnings per common share

0.72



0.46



0.60



0.68



0.73

Diluted earnings per common share

0.71



0.46



0.60



0.67



0.73

Dividends declared per common share

0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15



0.15

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

31,205,752



31,155,486



31,130,293



31,042,527



30,981,333

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

31,412,010



31,308,805



31,239,877



31,131,829



31,078,910












Balance sheet data









Total LHFI
$
7,585,526


$
7,573,713


$
7,956,790


$
7,959,171


$
7,900,027

Total LHFI excluding MW LOC

7,181,395



7,224,632



7,461,602



7,452,666



7,499,032

Total assets

9,750,372



9,678,702



9,965,986



9,947,182



9,892,379

Total deposits

8,338,412



8,223,120



8,486,568



8,510,842



8,505,464

Total stockholders’ equity

1,180,177



1,145,245



1,145,673



1,095,894



1,078,853












Performance metrics and capital ratios









Yield on LHFI

6.33
%


6.47
%


6.67
%


6.58
%


6.58
%

Yield on interest-earnings assets

5.79



5.91



6.09



6.04



5.99

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

3.23



3.61



4.01



3.95



3.85

Cost of total deposits

2.52



2.79



3.14



3.08



2.99

NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")

3.44



3.33



3.18



3.17



3.19

Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")

0.93



0.57



0.74



0.84



0.92

PTPP ROAA (annualized)

(1)

1.32



0.50



1.13



1.28



1.30

Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")

7.79



4.94



6.57



7.79



8.57

Book value per common share
$
37.77


$
36.71


$
36.76


$
35.23


$
34.79

Tangible book value per common share

(1)

32.43



31.38



31.37



29.77



29.24

Adjusted tangible book value per common share

(1)

35.33



34.78



34.39



33.86



33.27

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")

(1)

9.09
%


5.78
%


7.74
%


9.25
%


10.24
%

Efficiency ratio

(2)

65.99



83.85



68.86



66.82



64.81

Core efficiency ratio

(1)

65.33



82.79



67.48



65.55



65.24

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets

(3)

13.57



13.32



12.46



12.15



11.97

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

(3)

13.76



13.52



12.64



12.33



12.15

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

(3)

15.81



16.44



15.45



15.16



14.98

Tier 1 leverage ratio

(3)

11.47



11.08



10.93



10.70



10.66






















___________________________






















(1)
PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.


(2)
Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.


(3)
March 31, 2025, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024












Interest and dividend income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest and fees on loans
$
117,075


$
127,021


$
133,195

$
129,879

$
127,186

Investment securities-taxable

8,076



6,651



6,536


6,606


6,849

Investment securities-nontaxable

968



964



905


893


910

Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions

6,424



5,197



3,621


4,416


3,756


Total interest and dividend income

132,543



139,833



144,257


141,794


138,701


Interest expense









Interest-bearing deposits

51,779



59,511



67,051


65,469


62,842

FHLB advances and other borrowings

96



88



482


514


518

Subordinated indebtedness

2,209



1,885



1,920


1,921


2,018


Total interest expense

54,084



61,484



69,453


67,904


65,378


Net interest income

78,459



78,349



74,804


73,890


73,323

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

3,444



(5,398
)


4,603


5,231


3,012


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

75,015



83,747



70,201


68,659


70,311


Noninterest income









Insurance commission and fee income

7,927



5,441



6,928


6,665


7,725

Service charges and fees

4,716



4,801



4,664


4,862


4,688

Other fee income

2,301



2,152



2,114


2,404


2,247

Mortgage banking revenue

915



1,151



1,153


1,878


2,398

Swap fee income

533



116



106


44


57

(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net






(14,617
)


221






(403
)

Limited partnership investment (loss) income

(1,692
)


(62
)


375


68


138

Change in fair value of equity investments















5,188





Other income

902



688



428


1,356


405


Total noninterest income (loss)

15,602



(330
)


15,989


22,465


17,255


Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits

37,731



36,405



38,491


38,109


35,818

Occupancy and equipment, net

8,544



7,913



6,298


7,009


6,645

Data processing

2,957



3,414



3,470


3,468


3,145

Office and operations

2,972



2,883



2,984


3,072


2,502

Intangible asset amortization

1,761



1,800



1,905


2,137


2,137

Regulatory assessments

1,392



1,535



1,791


1,842


1,734

Advertising and marketing

1,133



1,929



1,449


1,328


1,444

Professional services

1,250



2,064



2,012


1,303


1,231

Electronic banking

1,354



1,377



1,308


1,238


1,239

Loan-related expenses

599



431



751


1,077


905

Franchise tax expense

675



884



721


815


477

Other expenses

1,700



4,787



1,341


2,990


1,430


Total noninterest expense

62,068



65,422



62,521


64,388


58,707


Income before income tax expense

28,549



17,995



23,669


26,736


28,859

Income tax expense

6,138



3,725



5,068


5,747


6,227


Net income
$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601

$
20,989

$
22,632

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Assets









Cash and due from banks
$
112,888


$
132,991


$
159,337


$
137,615


$
98,147

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

373,314



337,258



161,854



150,435



193,365

Total cash and cash equivalents

486,202



470,249



321,191



288,050



291,512

Securities:









AFS

1,161,368



1,102,528



1,160,965



1,160,048



1,190,922

Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

11,094



11,095



11,096



11,616



11,651

Securities carried at fair value through income

6,512



6,512



6,533



6,499



6,755

Total securities

1,178,974



1,120,135



1,178,594



1,178,163



1,209,328

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

71,754



71,643



67,068



64,010



53,870

Loans held for sale

10,191



10,494



7,631



18,291



14,975

LHFI

7,585,526



7,573,713



7,956,790



7,959,171



7,900,027

Less: ALCL

92,011



91,060



95,989



100,865



98,375

LHFI, net of ALCL

7,493,515



7,482,653



7,860,801



7,858,306



7,801,652

Premises and equipment, net

123,847



126,620



126,751



121,562



120,931

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

41,021



40,840



40,602



40,365



40,134

Goodwill

128,679



128,679



128,679



128,679



128,679

Other intangible assets, net

38,212



37,473



39,272



41,177



43,314

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

177,977



189,916



195,397



208,579



187,984


Total assets
$
9,750,372


$
9,678,702


$
9,965,986


$
9,947,182


$
9,892,379


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,888,808


$
1,900,651


$
1,893,767


$
1,866,622


$
1,887,066

Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any

5,536,636



5,301,243



5,137,940



4,984,817



4,990,632

Time deposits

862,968



941,000



1,023,252



1,022,589



1,030,656

Brokered deposits

50,000



80,226



431,609



636,814



597,110

Total deposits

8,338,412



8,223,120



8,486,568



8,510,842



8,505,464

FHLB advances and other borrowings

12,488



12,460



30,446



40,737



13,158

Subordinated indebtedness

89,599



159,943



159,861



159,779



160,684

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

129,696



137,934



143,438



139,930



134,220

Total liabilities

8,570,195



8,533,457



8,820,313



8,851,288



8,813,526

Stockholders’ equity:









Common stock

156,220



155,988



155,837



155,543



155,057

Additional paid-in capital

538,790



537,366



535,662



532,950



530,380

Retained earnings

575,578



557,920



548,419



534,585



518,325

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(90,411
)


(106,029
)


(94,245
)


(127,184
)


(124,909
)

Total stockholders’ equity

1,180,177



1,145,245



1,145,673



1,095,894



1,078,853


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
9,750,372


$
9,678,702


$
9,965,986


$
9,947,182


$
9,892,379















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Loan Data




(Unaudited)





At and For the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024












LHFI
(Dollars in thousands)

Owner occupied commercial real estate
$
937,985


$
975,947


$
991,671


$
959,850


$
948,624

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate

1,445,864



1,501,484



1,533,093



1,563,152



1,472,164

Construction/land/land development

798,609



864,011



991,545



1,017,389



1,168,597

Residential real estate - single family

1,465,192



1,432,129



1,414,013



1,421,027



1,373,532

Multi-family real estate

489,765



425,460



434,317



398,202



359,765

Total real estate loans

5,137,415



5,199,031



5,364,639



5,359,620



5,322,682

Commercial and industrial

2,022,085



2,002,634



2,074,037



2,070,947



2,154,151

MW LOC

404,131



349,081



495,188



506,505



400,995

Consumer

21,895



22,967



22,926



22,099



22,199


Total LHFI

7,585,526



7,573,713



7,956,790



7,959,171



7,900,027

Less: ALCL

92,011



91,060



95,989



100,865



98,375

LHFI, net
$
7,493,515


$
7,482,653


$
7,860,801


$
7,858,306


$
7,801,652












Nonperforming assets



(1)









Nonperforming LHFI









Commercial real estate
$
5,465


$
4,974


$
2,776


$
2,196


$
4,474

Construction/land/land development

17,694



18,505



26,291



26,336



383

Residential real estate

(2)

40,749



36,221



14,313



13,493



14,918

Commercial and industrial

17,325



15,120



20,486



33,608



20,560

Consumer

135



182



407



179



104


Total nonperforming LHFI

81,368



75,002



64,273



75,812



40,439

Other real estate owned/repossessed assets

1,990



3,635



6,043



6,827



3,935


Total nonperforming assets
$
83,358


$
78,637


$
70,316


$
82,639


$
44,374

Classified assets
$
129,666


$
122,417


$
113,529


$
125,081


$
88,152

Past due LHFI

(3)

72,774



42,437



38,838



66,276



32,835












Allowance for loan credit losses









Balance at beginning of period
$
91,060


$
95,989


$
100,865


$
98,375


$
96,868

Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses

3,679



(5,489
)


4,644



5,436



4,089

Loans charged off

4,848



2,025



11,226



3,706



6,683

Loan recoveries

2,120



2,585



1,706



760



4,101

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,728



(560
)


9,520



2,946



2,582

Balance at end of period
$
92,011


$
91,060


$
95,989


$
100,865


$
98,375












Credit quality ratios









Total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.85
%


0.81
%


0.71
%


0.83
%


0.45
%

Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI

1.07



0.99



0.81



0.95



0.51

Past due LHFI to LHFI

0.96



0.56



0.49



0.83



0.42

ALCL to nonperforming LHFI

113.08



121.41



149.35



133.05



243.27

ALCL to total LHFI

1.21



1.20



1.21



1.27



1.25

ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted

(4)

1.28



1.25



1.28



1.34



1.30

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized)

0.15



(0.03
)


0.48



0.15



0.13






















___________________________


























(1)
Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.


(2)
Includes multi-family real estate.


(3)
Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.


(4)
The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Average Balances and Yields/Rates




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Average Balance


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Yield/Rate


Average Balance


Yield/Rate














Assets
(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate
$
2,448,099

5.82
%

$
2,499,279

5.89
%

$
2,438,476

5.84
%

Construction/land/land development

821,754

6.87



936,134

6.92



1,130,355

7.25

Residential real estate

(1)

1,909,922

5.53



1,847,399

5.50



1,739,105

5.40

Commercial and industrial ("C&I")

2,004,034

7.37



2,028,290

7.68



2,121,502

7.89

MW LOC

289,521

7.07



459,716

7.26



306,248

7.59

Consumer

22,709

7.45



23,393

7.64



23,319

8.07


LHFI

7,496,039

6.33



7,794,211

6.47



7,759,005

6.58

Loans held for sale

8,590

6.18



10,981

6.81



12,906

5.86


Loans receivable

7,504,629

6.33



7,805,192

6.47



7,771,911

6.58

Investment securities-taxable

1,021,904

3.21



1,002,216

2.64



1,095,480

2.51

Investment securities-nontaxable

140,875

2.79



149,307

2.57



148,077

2.47

Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions

71,669

2.35



69,070

2.78



58,455

3.77

Interest-earning balances due from banks

543,821

4.48



394,790

4.75



240,432

5.37


Total interest-earning assets

9,282,898

5.79



9,420,575

5.91



9,314,355

5.99

Noninterest-earning assets

525,317




557,968




546,881



Total assets
$
9,808,215



$
9,978,543



$
9,861,236















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











Liabilities











Interest-bearing liabilities











Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
5,538,710

3.14
%

$
5,341,028

3.48
%

$
5,009,117

3.69
%

Time deposits

972,176

3.69



1,213,565

4.20



1,563,992

4.35


Total interest-bearing deposits

6,510,886

3.23



6,554,593

3.61



6,573,109

3.85

FHLB advances and other borrowings

14,148

2.75



12,698

2.76



42,284

4.92

Subordinated indebtedness

124,133

7.22



159,910

4.69



165,252

4.91


Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,649,167

3.30



6,727,201

3.64



6,780,645

3.88

Noninterest-bearing liabilities











Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,837,365




1,940,689




1,866,496


Other liabilities

154,934




161,425




151,390



Total liabilities

8,641,466




8,829,315




8,798,531



Stockholders’ Equity

1,166,749




1,149,228




1,062,705



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
9,808,215



$
9,978,543



$
9,861,236


Net interest spread


2.49
%



2.27
%



2.11
%

NIM


3.43




3.31




3.17

NIM-FTE

(2)


3.44




3.33




3.19

















___________________________


















(1)
Includes multi-family real estate.


(2)
In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Notable Items




(Unaudited)





At and For the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024



$ Impact


EPS




Impact



(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact



(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact



(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact



(1)


$ Impact


EPS




Impact



(1)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Notable interest income items:


















Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity
$




$




$




$




$




$




$
(1,206
)

$
(0.03
)

$




$



Notable interest expense items:


















OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption

(681
)


(0.02
)








































Notable provision expense items:


















Provision release (expense) related to questioned banker activity











3,212



0.08













(3,212
)


(0.08
)










Provision release (expense) on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity

375



0.01























(4,131
)


(0.11
)










Notable noninterest income items

(2)

:
















MSR gain (impairment)









































410



0.01

(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net











(14,617
)


(0.37
)


221



0.01













(403
)


(0.01
)

Gain on sub-debt repurchase































81
















Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities































5,188



0.13











Net (loss) gain on OREO properties

(2)

(212
)


(0.01
)


198


















800



0.02











BOLI payout

208



0.01









































Notable noninterest expense items:
















Operating expense related to questioned banker activity

(543
)


(0.01
)


(4,069
)


(0.10
)


(848
)


(0.02
)


(1,452
)


(0.04
)










Operating expense related to strategic

Optimize Origin

initiatives

(1,615
)


(0.04
)


(1,121
)


(0.03
)






























Employee Retention Credit

213



0.01



1,651



0.04
































Total notable items
$
(2,255
)


(0.06
)

$
(14,746
)


(0.37
)

$
(627
)


(0.02
)

$
(3,932
)


(0.10
)

$
7















































___________________________


















(1)
The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.


(2)
The $212,000 net (loss) gain on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Origin Bancorp, Inc.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited)




At and For the Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024












(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Calculation of PTPP earnings:









Net income
$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989


$
22,632

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

3,444



(5,398
)


4,603



5,231



3,012

Income tax expense

6,138



3,725



5,068



5,747



6,227


PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)
$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967


$
31,871












Calculation of PTPP ROAA:









PTPP earnings
$
31,993


$
12,597


$
28,272


$
31,967


$
31,871

Divided by number of days in the quarter

90



92



92



91



91

Multiplied by the number of days in the year

365



366



366



366



366

PTPP earnings, annualized
$
129,749


$
50,114


$
112,473


$
128,571


$
128,184











Divided by total average assets
$
9,808,215


$
9,978,543


$
9,985,836


$
10,008,225


$
9,861,236


ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)

0.93
%


0.57
%


0.74
%


0.84
%


0.92
%


PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)

1.32



0.50



1.13



1.28



1.30












Calculation of tangible book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:

Total common stockholders’ equity
$
1,180,177


$
1,145,245


$
1,145,673


$
1,095,894


$
1,078,853

Goodwill

(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)

Other intangible assets, net

(38,212
)


(37,473
)


(39,272
)


(41,177
)


(43,314
)

Tangible common equity

1,013,286



979,093



977,722



926,038



906,860

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

90,411



106,029



94,245



127,184



124,909

Adjusted tangible common equity

1,103,697



1,085,122



1,071,967



1,053,222



1,031,769

Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period

31,244,006



31,197,574



31,167,410



31,108,667



31,011,304


Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
37.77


$
36.71


$
36.76


$
35.23


$
34.79


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

32.43



31.38



31.37



29.77



29.24


Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

35.33



34.78



34.39



33.86



33.27












Calculation of ROATCE:








Net income
$
22,411


$
14,270


$
18,601


$
20,989


$
22,632

Divided by number of days in the quarter

90



92



92



91



91

Multiplied by number of days in the year

365



366



366



366



366

Annualized net income
$
90,889


$
56,770


$
74,000


$
84,417


$
91,025











Total average common stockholders’ equity
$
1,166,749


$
1,149,228


$
1,125,697


$
1,084,269


$
1,062,705

Average goodwill

(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)


(128,679
)

Average other intangible assets, net

(38,254
)


(38,646
)


(40,487
)


(42,563
)


(44,700
)

Average tangible common equity

999,816



981,903



956,531



913,027



889,326












ROATCE (non-GAAP)

9.09
%


5.78
%


7.74
%


9.25
%


10.24
%


Calculation of core efficiency ratio:









Total noninterest expense
$
62,068


$
65,422


$
62,521


$
64,388


$
58,707

Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense

(8,230
)


(8,497
)


(8,448
)


(8,402
)


(8,045
)

Adjusted total noninterest expense

53,838



56,925



54,073



55,986



50,662











Net interest income
$
78,459


$
78,349


$
74,804


$
73,890


$
73,323

Insurance and mortgage net interest income

(2,815
)


(2,666
)


(2,578
)


(2,407
)


(2,795
)

Total noninterest income

15,602



(330
)


15,989



22,465



17,255

Insurance and mortgage noninterest income

(8,842
)


(6,592
)


(8,081
)


(8,543
)


(10,123
)

Adjusted total revenue

82,404



68,761



80,134



85,405



77,660












Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

65.99
%


83.85
%


68.86
%


66.82
%


64.81
%


Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

65.33



82.79



67.48



65.55



65.24





