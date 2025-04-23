Origin Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

Origin Bancorp's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on May 30, 2025.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, set to be paid on May 30, 2025, to stockholders on record as of May 15, 2025. The announcement was made on April 23, 2025, by the company's board of directors. Origin Bancorp is a financial holding company based in Ruston, Louisiana, with a history dating back to 1912. The company provides personalized banking services through its subsidiary, Origin Bank, across multiple regions, including Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, and several parts of the southeastern U.S. The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, cautioning that various factors could impact the company's actual results compared to projections.

Full Release



RUSTON, La., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) ("Origin"), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that on April 23, 2025, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on May 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.







About Origin Bancorp, Inc.







Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit



www.origin.bank



.







Forward-Looking Statements









When used in filings by Origin Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," “foresees,” "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," “might,” "should," "will," and "would" or variations of such "terms" are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include among other things: the expected payment date of its quarterly cash dividend; changes in economic conditions; other legislative changes generally; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; competition; and changes in management’s business strategies and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.









The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation - to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.









Contact Information







Investor Relations





Chris Reigelman





318-497-3177







chris@origin.bank







Media Contact





Ryan Kilpatrick





318-232-7472







rkilpatrick@origin.bank





