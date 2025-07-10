Origin Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call

Origin Bancorp, Inc. will release Q2 2025 results on July 23, followed by a conference call on July 24.

Quiver AI Summary

Origin Bancorp, Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after market closure, followed by a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The call will feature Chairman, President, and CEO Drake Mills, CFO William J. Wallace, IV, and Origin Bank CEO Lance Hall. Interested participants can join the call by dialing specific phone numbers and using a conference ID, or they can access a live audio-only webcast on Origin’s website. If unable to attend live, the webcast will be archived for later access. The company, based in Ruston, Louisiana, operates over 55 banking locations across several states and is committed to personalized relationship banking. For further details, visit their website or contact the investor relations or media contacts provided.

Potential Positives

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is set to announce its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing operations and performance transparency to stakeholders.

A conference call led by top executives demonstrates leadership engagement and provides an opportunity for direct communication with investors.

The availability of a live audio-only webcast and an archived version emphasizes the company's commitment to accessibility and investor relations.

Origin's established presence with over 55 locations across various regions highlights the company's growth and expansion in multiple markets.

Potential Negatives

Presence of an upcomingearnings callmay indicate a need to address potential concerns regarding financial performance, implying possible underlying issues.

The decision to announce results after market close suggests cautious sentiment about delivering potentially unfavorable news to shareholders.

Scheduling the call early in the day could reflect challenges in retaining investor attention amidst a competitivefinancial newslandscape.

FAQ

When will Origin Bancorp release its second quarter 2025 results?

Origin Bancorp plans to release its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on July 23, 2025.

What time is the conference call for Origin Bancorp's Q2 results?

The conference call to discuss Origin Bancorp's Q2 results is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

How can I participate in the Origin Bancorp conference call?

You can participate by dialing +1 (929) 272-1574 or +1 (888) 700-7550 and entering Conference ID: 05905.

Is there a webcast available for the conference call?

Yes, a live audio-only webcast is available on Origin’s website under the investor relations section.

Will the conference call be archived for later access?

Yes, the conference call webcast will be archived on Origin’s website for later viewing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $OBK stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OBK forecast page.

$OBK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OBK recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $OBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $41.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $39.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Kevin Fitzsimmons from DA Davidson set a target price of $44.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 01/24/2025

Full Release



RUSTON, La., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin”), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, plans to issue second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and hold a conference call to discuss such results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call will be hosted by Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin, William J. Wallace, IV, Chief Financial Officer of Origin, and Lance Hall, President and CEO of Origin Bank.







Conference Call and Live Webcast







To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 05905 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting



https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ2



.







Conference Call Webcast Archive







If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at



www.origin.bank



, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.







About Origin Bancorp, Inc.







Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 55 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit



www.origin.bank



.







Contact Information







Investor Relations





Chris Reigelman





318-497-3177







chris@origin.bank







Media Contact





Ryan Kilpatrick





318-232-7472







rkilpatrick@origin.bank





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.