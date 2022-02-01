Origin Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OBNK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.83, changing hands as high as $43.06 per share. Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBNK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.35 per share, with $47.5799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.