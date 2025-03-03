Origin Bancorp Announces Board Restructuring, Reducing Size from 16 to 11 Directors

Origin Bancorp announces five board members will not seek reelection, reducing board size to 11 in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Origin Bancorp, Inc. announced that five members of its Board of Directors will not seek reelection at the 2025 Annual Meeting, reducing the Board size from 16 to 11 members. This decision is part of a strategic initiative aimed at aligning the Board's size with governance best practices as the company continues to grow. The departing directors—Jay Dyer, Farrell Malone, Lori Sirman, Elizabeth Solender, and Steve Taylor—were acknowledged for their valuable contributions during significant company transformations. The Board will nominate 11 incumbent directors for reelection, ensuring a composition of experienced individuals to support management's strategic goals. The changes are not due to any disagreements with the departing directors. The 2025 Annual Meeting is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

Potential Positives

The decision to reduce the Board size from 16 to 11 members reflects a strategic initiative aimed at improving governance practices within the company.

The announcement represents a commitment to best-in-class corporate governance, signaling to investors that the company is taking steps to enhance oversight and efficiency.

The departing directors are recognized for their significant contributions, indicating a respectful transition that preserves institutional knowledge while aligning with growth objectives.

The newly structured Board will continue to consist of highly qualified individuals, ensuring the company retains experienced leadership to drive future success.

Potential Negatives

The decision to have five members of the Board of Directors not stand for reelection may raise concerns about stability and continuity in leadership.

The reduction of the Board from 16 to 11 directors could signal possible internal governance or performance issues, leading to speculation about the effectiveness of the previous board composition.

Although the company states the changes are not due to disagreements, the lack of a clear rationale for such a significant shift in board composition might lead to questions regarding the company's governance practices and strategy.

FAQ

What changes are being made to Origin Bancorp's Board of Directors?

Five directors will not stand for reelection at the 2025 Annual Meeting, reducing the Board size from 16 to 11 members.

Who are the directors not seeking reelection?

The departing directors are Jay Dyer, Farrell Malone, Lori Sirman, Elizabeth Solender, and Steve Taylor.

When is the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The 2025 Annual Meeting is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

What prompted the Board size reduction at Origin Bancorp?

The reduction reflects a strategic initiative to align with governance best practices for the company's continued growth.

Is the Board composition change due to disagreements?

No, the changes are not a result of disagreements between the departing directors and the Company.

$OBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $OBK stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RUSTON, La., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin”), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced that five members of its Board of Directors will not stand for reelection at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, decreasing the size of the Board from 16 to 11 directors. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, including Origin’s lead independent director, has extensively studied the optimal Board size and composition in relation to the Company’s continued growth. Today’s announcement reflects the Board’s strategic initiative to reduce its size to better align with governance best practices. The five directors not standing for election are Jay Dyer, Farrell Malone, Lori Sirman, Elizabeth Solender and Steve Taylor.





“Each of these directors has made invaluable contributions to our Company and we are grateful for their service,” said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Their expertise helped Origin through periods of significant transformation and growth. It is a credit to their stewardship that these directors each recognize that right-sizing the Board is in the Company’s best interests moving forward. On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank them for their service to Origin and their guidance to our Board and management.”





Based on the recommendation of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the incumbent directors to be nominated for election at the 2025 Annual Meeting will be: Daniel Chu, James D’Agostino, Jr., James Davison, Jr., A. La’Verne Edney, Meryl Farr, Richard Gallot, Jr., Stacey Goff, Cecil Jones, Michael Jones, Gary Luffey and Drake Mills. The Company expects to hold its 2025 Annual Meeting on April 23, 2025.





Michael Jones, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, added, “With these changes, we will have a smaller, more efficient Board of Directors, consistent with our commitment to best-in-class corporate governance. We have been intentional in the composition of a Board that will continue to be made up of highly qualified directors who each bring relevant backgrounds and skills to support management in driving the Company’s strategy and future growth, including experience in the banking and financial services industries as well as in executive leadership, strategic and financial planning, and risk management.”





The changes to the Board composition are not being made as a result of any disagreement between the departing directors and the Company.







