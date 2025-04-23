ORIGIN BAN Earnings Results: $OBK Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORIGIN BAN ($OBK) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $94,060,000, missing estimates of $94,542,868 by $-482,868.
ORIGIN BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of ORIGIN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 452,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,076,941
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 195,293 shares (+156.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,501,303
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 187,218 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,232,487
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 123,449 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,109,617
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 115,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,835,640
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 110,056 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,663,764
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 69,241 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,305,032
