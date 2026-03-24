Origin Agritech Reappoints Zheng James Chen To Succeed Chi Kin Cheng As CFO

(RTTNews) - Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED), a Chinese agricultural technology company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Jian Zhang as an independent member of its Board of Directors. The company also announced the reappointment of Zheng James Chen as Chief Financial Officer. Both appointments are effective March 20, 2026.

Zhang brings to Origin one of the most distinguished careers in global crop biotechnology, with more than two decades of research, regulatory, and executive leadership across DuPont Pioneer, Syngenta, and BASF.

Meanwhile, Chen has served Origin in multiple senior capacities over more than a decade, including two separate tenures as CFO from January 2012 to January 2016 and again from December 2018 to April 2020, and one as Chief Executive Office from February 2018 to December 2018.

Chen's understanding of Origin's financial architecture, paired with his track record at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and leadership roles at two publicly listed Nasdaq companies, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Company's financial operations through its next phase.

Prior to rejoining Origin, Chen served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of China Finance Online and as Chief Financial Officer of Yunji Inc.

Changqing Mao resigned from his position as independent director, effective March 12, 2026, due to new professional commitments. Chi Kin (Patrick) Cheng resigned as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 19, 2026, for personal development reasons.

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