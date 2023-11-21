News & Insights

Markets
SEED

Origin Agritech Gains After Projecting 60-70% Increase In FY23 Revenues

November 21, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company said it expects a 60-70 percent increase in revenue for the fiscal 2023, compared to the prior year.

The revenue is projected to be between $12-$13 million, compared to $7.4 million in the previous fiscal year.

Chinese agricultural technology company said last year was marked by a series of significant milestones for Origin Agritech.

Currently, shares are at $2.77, up 6.95 percent from the previous close of $2.59 on a volume of 10,936.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.