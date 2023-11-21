Origin Agritech Gains After Projecting 60-70% Increase In FY23 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company said it expects a 60-70 percent increase in revenue for the fiscal 2023, compared to the prior year.

The revenue is projected to be between $12-$13 million, compared to $7.4 million in the previous fiscal year.

Chinese agricultural technology company said last year was marked by a series of significant milestones for Origin Agritech.

Currently, shares are at $2.77, up 6.95 percent from the previous close of $2.59 on a volume of 10,936.

