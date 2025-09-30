Markets
Origin Agritech Announces Investment Agreements

September 30, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Origin Agritech Ltd. (SEED) announced two significant investment agreements. Origin CEO, Weibin Yan, has entered into a securities purchase agreement to invest $2.4 million in the company at $1.20 per share, thereby acquiring 2 million ordinary shares. Also, Origin has entered into a modification agreement with institutional investors to adjust the terms of an existing securities purchase agreement originally executed in August 2024. The modification consolidates the remaining second and third tranches into a single closing at a revised price of $1.20 per share.

The company said the additional capital infusions of $2.4 million from CEO and $1.48 million from institutional investors will support Origin's continued expansion in China's agricultural biotechnology sector.

