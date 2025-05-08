Is Oriental Land (OLCLY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Oriental Land (OLCLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Oriental Land is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oriental Land is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLCLY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, OLCLY has returned 5.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This shows that Oriental Land is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). The stock has returned 14.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Perdoceo Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Oriental Land belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.8% so far this year, so OLCLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +5.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Oriental Land and Perdoceo Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oriental Land (OLCLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.