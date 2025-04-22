Is Oriental Land (OLCLY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Oriental Land (OLCLY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oriental Land is one of 257 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Oriental Land is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLCLY's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that OLCLY has returned about 3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 11.1%. This means that Oriental Land is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). The stock is up 32.7% year-to-date.

In Sportradar Group AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Oriental Land belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.8% this year, meaning that OLCLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sportradar Group AG, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #181. The industry has moved -8.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Oriental Land and Sportradar Group AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.