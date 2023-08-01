Oriental Land Co. (OLCLF) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 39.36

The average one-year price target for Oriental Land Co. (OTC:OLCLF) has been revised to 39.36 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 36.75 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.61 to a high of 49.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.30% from the latest reported closing price of 39.24 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oriental Land Co.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLCLF is 0.25%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 399.13% to 69,642K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 80.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLCLF by 6.42% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,191K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing an increase of 80.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLCLF by 9.81% over the last quarter.
IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 80.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLCLF by 4.50% over the last quarter.
EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 3,215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 81.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLCLF by 10.10% over the last quarter.
EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLCLF by 3.72% over the last quarter.
