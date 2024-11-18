News & Insights

Oriental Land Co. Boosts Corporate Governance Efforts

November 18, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Oriental Land Co (JP:4661) has released an update.

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. is committed to enhancing its corporate value by focusing on strengthening corporate governance, ensuring transparency, and fostering sustainable growth. The company emphasizes the importance of internal controls, management oversight, and the responsible management of cross-shareholdings to maximize shareholder value. Additionally, Oriental Land is dedicated to promoting diversity within its workforce and advancing its human resource capabilities.

