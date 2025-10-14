Oriental Harbor Trims $5.4 Million From TQQQ ETF — But Still Keeps Big Tech Bet Intact

Key Points

Oriental Harbor sold 59,274 shares of TQQQ for an estimated $5.4 million in the third quarter.

The value represents about 0.4% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets under management at quarter-end.

Post-sale, the fund holds about 1.2 million TQQQ shares valued at $124.2 million.

On Tuesday, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund disclosed selling 59,274 shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in an estimated $5.4 million trade, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund sold 59,274 shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.4 million. The fund’s TQQQ position now stands at about 1.2 million shares, valued at $124.2 million.

What Else to Know

Following the sale, TQQQ represents 9.6% of the fund’s reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $236.2 million (18.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $224.1 million (17.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:FNGU: $144.6 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TQQQ: $124.2 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $99.5 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday's market close, shares of TQQQ were priced at $101.13, up 33% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close on Tuesday) $101.13 One-year total return 44% Dividend yield 0.65%

Company Snapshot

TQQQ's investment strategy seeks to deliver daily performance consistent with the fund's objective through the use of financial instruments.

Underlying holdings are composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The fund structure is non-diversified.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ is an ETF that seeks daily returns consistent with its investment objective by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index. By employing financial instruments, the fund aims to achieve its daily return objective.

Foolish Take

Hong Kong–based Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund pared back its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ last quarter, selling roughly $5.4 million worth of shares. Despite the reduction, TQQQ remains a core holding, accounting for nearly 10% of the fund’s reported assets. The ETF continues to rank just behind Nvidia, Alphabet, and FNGU, reflecting the fund’s deep concentration in leveraged and technology-driven strategies.



TQQQ, which seeks three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, has soared 33% in the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 by about 20 percentage points. Its top underlying exposures—Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon—mirror Oriental Harbor’s own equity bets, creating both alignment and amplification across the portfolio.



While leveraged ETFs like TQQQ can magnify gains, they also heighten risk when markets turn volatile. For Oriental Harbor, trimming the position may be a prudent rebalancing move after strong returns, especially given its already substantial exposure to the same megacap tech names through direct holdings and other leveraged funds like FNGU. The strategy suggests discipline, not retreat, as the fund locks in profits while maintaining a high-conviction tilt toward tech-fueled growth.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, similar to stocks.

UltraPro: Indicates an ETF aiming for leveraged returns, typically providing a multiple of the daily performance of an index.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Non-diversified: A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a small number of holdings, increasing concentration risk.

Leveraged ETF: An ETF using financial instruments to amplify returns, often targeting a multiple of an index's daily performance.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Underlying holdings: The individual securities or assets that make up a fund's portfolio.

Nasdaq-100 Index: An index of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Daily return objective: The fund's goal to match or multiply the performance of its benchmark index each trading day.

Financial instruments: Contracts such as derivatives or swaps used to achieve specific investment outcomes.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those reported to the SEC.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.