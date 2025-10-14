Oriental Harbor Sells $37 Million in Netflix Stock — Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

Hong Kong-based Oriental Harbor sold 30,576 Netflix shares, worth an estimated $37.3 million, in the third quarter.

The transaction represented 2.9% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

After the sale, the fund reported holding 12,184 shares of Netflix valued at $14.6 million.

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund sold 30,576 shares of Netflix in the third quarter for an estimated $37.3 million based on average prices during the quarter, according to an SEC filing released on Tuesday.

What Happened

What Else to Know

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s sale brought its Netflix stake to 1.13% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:NVDA: $236.2 million (18.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $224.1 million (17.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:FNGU: $144.6 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TQQQ: $124.2 million (9.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $99.5 million (7.7% of AUM)

As of Tuesday afternoon, Netflix shares were priced at $1,210.69, up 70% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's 13% gain during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday afternoon) $1,210.69 Market Capitalization $515.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $41.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $10.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Netflix, Inc. is a global leader in entertainment streaming. The company offers a broad portfolio of streaming TV series, films, documentaries, and mobile games, with content available in multiple languages and genres.

It also serves roughly 300 million paid subscribers across over 150 countries, targeting individual consumers and households seeking on-demand entertainment.

Foolish Take

Hong Kong-based Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund trimmed its Netflix position by roughly $37 million last quarter—a notable move for a fund whose portfolio remains heavily tilted toward megacap tech. While Netflix now accounts for just 1.1% of Oriental Harbor’s holdings, positions in Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms still make up nearly half of its reported assets, reflecting a continued preference for large-cap growth and AI-driven exposure.



Netflix, meanwhile, continues to post exceptional results. In its most recent quarter, revenue jumped 16% year over year to $11.1 billion, while operating margin expanded to 34%, driving a 47% increase in earnings per share. The company also raised its full-year forecast to roughly $45 billion in revenue and expects a 30% operating margin, underscoring the strength of its ad tier, global slate, and expanding live content strategy.



The sale could signal a tactical rebalance after a 70% rally in Netflix shares over the past year, far outpacing the S&P 500. For growth-focused investors, trimming such a high-flyer amid record profits may be more about portfolio discipline than waning conviction in the company’s outlook.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed certain thresholds.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of a company's fiscal year, here referring to July–September 2025.

Average Closing Price: The mean of a stock's daily closing prices over a specified period.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, usually by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or index over a given period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Legacy DVD-by-mail Service: An older business model where DVDs are rented and sent to customers by mail, rather than streamed online.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.