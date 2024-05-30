News & Insights

Oriental Explorer Holdings AGM Concludes with Unanimous Votes

Oriental Explorer Holdings Limited (HK:0430) has released an update.

Oriental Explorer Holdings Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Shareholders approved items including the audited financial statements, director re-elections, dividend declaration, and the issuance of additional shares. The company’s board of directors and scrutineers oversaw the voting process, ensuring its legitimacy and transparency.

