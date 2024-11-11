News & Insights

Oriental Enterprise Plans Key Meeting on Interim Results

November 11, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:0018) has released an update.

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of an interim dividend. Investors may want to pay attention to the outcomes as they could impact the company’s stock performance.

