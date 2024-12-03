News & Insights

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Announces Registrar Change

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:0018) has released an update.

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced a change in its share registrar and transfer office, effective December 30, 2024. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, located in Hong Kong. This change will affect the process for share transfers and collection of share certificates.

