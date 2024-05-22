Oriental Enterprise Details Extended Loan Agreement

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited (HK:0018) has released an update.

Oriental Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced an extension of a loan agreement with an independent third-party customer engaged in property investment. The supplemental information provided further details on the ownership of the customer, which is a collective 60% by Guarantor A, 25% by a relative, and 15% by Guarantor B, all of whom are independent merchants. The rest of the original announcement remains unchanged, maintaining the company’s transparency in its financial dealings.

