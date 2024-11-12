News & Insights

Oriental Culture Holding Faces Revenue Decline Amid Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Oriental Culture Holding (OCG) has released an update.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD reported a challenging first half of 2024, with revenues dropping to $0.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year, alongside a significant operational loss of $2.1 million. The company faced substantial obstacles due to an ongoing investigation into Nanjing Jinwang, impacting customer confidence and business operations. Despite these challenges, Oriental Culture Holding remains focused on financial stability through resource integration and private placements.

