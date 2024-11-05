Orient Securities to Host Investor Engagement Event

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3958) has released an update.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H is set to engage with investors through an online event on November 13, 2024, as part of the 2024 Group Results Briefing for Shanghai-listed companies. The event aims to foster communication on key topics like corporate governance and sustainable development. Investors can join the session via the SSE Roadshow platform or WeChat.

For further insights into HK:3958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.