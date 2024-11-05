News & Insights

Stocks

Orient Securities to Host Investor Engagement Event

November 05, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3958) has released an update.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H is set to engage with investors through an online event on November 13, 2024, as part of the 2024 Group Results Briefing for Shanghai-listed companies. The event aims to foster communication on key topics like corporate governance and sustainable development. Investors can join the session via the SSE Roadshow platform or WeChat.

For further insights into HK:3958 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.