Orient Overseas (SEHK:316) Price Target Increased by 14.27% to 128.70

The average one-year price target for Orient Overseas (SEHK:316) has been revised to HK$128.70 / share. This is an increase of 14.27% from the prior estimate of HK$112.63 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$97.97 to a high of HK$157.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.00% from the latest reported closing price of HK$143.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orient Overseas. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 95.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 316 is 0.73%, an increase of 207.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.02% to 1,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 930K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 48.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 134.08% over the last quarter.

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 632K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 54.24% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 55.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 137.38% over the last quarter.

SDEM - Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 52.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 20.50% over the last quarter.

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