Orient Overseas (OROVY) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 76.18

The average one-year price target for Orient Overseas (OTCPK:OROVY) has been revised to 76.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 71.03 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.09 to a high of 84.72 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from the latest reported closing price of 76.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orient Overseas. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OROVY is 0.24%, a decrease of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.36% to 15,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OROVY by 14.41% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,254K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OROVY by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,046K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OROVY by 4.95% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OROVY by 7.00% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 43.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OROVY by 50.58% over the last quarter.

