Orient Overseas (HKHKSG:316) Price Target Decreased by 25.06% to 123.36

The average one-year price target for Orient Overseas (HKHKSG:316) has been revised to 123.36 / share. This is an decrease of 25.06% from the prior estimate of 164.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.83 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from the latest reported closing price of 105.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orient Overseas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 316 is 0.30%, an increase of 24.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.08% to 20,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,891K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,741K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 22.50% over the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 1,697K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 23.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,253K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 12.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 316 by 0.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

